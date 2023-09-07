Ampla Raises $258m Credit Facility with Goldman Sachs and Atalaya Capital Management

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ampla , a leading provider of financial solutions for consumer brands, announced the raise of a $258m credit warehouse with Goldman Sachs and Atalaya Capital Management. The new debt facility provides incremental financing to power Ampla's Growth Capital products and allows the company to continue building the all-in-one platform for Consumer Brands.

Ampla Technologies Logo (PRNewswire)

"The landscape for consumer brands has changed dramatically over the last several years, and Ampla has evolved in tandem to continue to meet these customers' unique needs," said Anthony Santomo, CEO and co-founder of Ampla. "Despite macro challenges, modern consumer brands have proved their resilience by leveraging technology to adjust quickly and Ampla has been alongside them every step of the way,"

"Our platform today marries flexible capital terms with best-in-class digital banking and corporate card products that make us the preeminent solution for consumer brands looking to free up cash flow, make their money work harder for them, and fuel growth."

The deal comes at a time when Ampla is evolving its product offering to encompass a full suite of financial tools, including Growth Capital, Digital Banking, Insights, and its new Visa Corporate Card. Ampla recently reached major milestones, surpassing over $1.5B in originations, and processing a run-rate of $6.0B in transactions through its platform.

"Atalaya is excited to help Ampla in their mission to bring a full-suite, customer-focused experience to Consumer Brands seeking capital, banking, and card solutions for their day-to-day needs. This new capital will allow Ampla to further enhance its position as a market leader across the Consumer Brand ecosystem and we are proud to add our unique structuring expertise," said Brian Moore, a Principal at Atalaya.

The company plans to continue launching complimentary products that will streamline operations for consumer brands. By introducing new products at strategic stages of a business's life cycle, Ampla is improving the likelihood of success for consumer brands. Hundreds of rapidly growing brands including Carbone Fine Foods, CUTS, and Serenity Kids use Ampla's platform to power their business.

About Ampla:

Ampla powers commerce across the consumer brand ecosystem. Ampla's all-in-one financial platform built for omnichannel consumer brands offers embedded banking, bill pay, analytics, growth capital, and corporate card solutions. Founded in 2019, Ampla is based in NYC and backed by leading investors such as VMG, Forerunner, M13, Infinity Ventures, and Core Innovation Capital. Ampla raised a $60 million series A round in December 2021.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

About Atalaya Capital Management

Atalaya Capital Management is a privately held, SEC-registered, alternative asset manager. Atalaya primarily focuses on making private credit and special situation investments in three principal asset classes—specialty finance, real estate, and corporate. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City and has more than $10 billion in assets under management, and has deployed over $17 billion across 600+ investments.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ampla