Launch of We Venture Capital

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We Venture Capital, the corporate venture capital operation of Werfen, announces its launch today.

We Venture Capital is the venture capital arm of Werfen committed to investing in diagnostics start-ups, as well as digital solutions and biotechnology, surrounding the diagnostics space.

Through a global reach, We Venture Capital invests primarily in Series A, and may also invest in Seed or Series B. With an early-stage focus, investments target start-ups close to market, or early market entrants ready to scale up.

We Venture Capital actively partners with its portfolio companies and supports their growth by leveraging its knowledge of specialized diagnostics worldwide.

Having an evergreen structure allows We Venture Capital to partner with portfolio companies to create long-term value all the way to the optimal point of exit.

Javier Gómez

Chief Financial Officer, Werfen

"We Venture Capital is further proof of Werfen's commitment to the advancement of patient care through innovation. This vehicle allows Werfen to invest in early-stage companies, understand trends in healthcare, and be at the forefront of disruptive technologies that will shape the future of diagnostics."

Louise Warme

Head of We Venture Capital

"Our investment team is truly passionate about partnering with start-ups that drive change and technological disruption in the diagnostics field, and we aim to become a leader in diagnostic venture capital. We want to thank everyone who has supported this launch and for bringing We Venture Capital to life."

We Venture Capital currently holds 2 portfolio companies, operating within diagnostics and digital solutions/AI.

About Werfen

Werfen is a growing, family-owned, innovative company founded in 1966 in Barcelona, Spain .

We are a worldwide leader in specialized diagnostics in the areas of Hemostasis, Acute Care Diagnostics, Autoimmunity, and Transfusion and Transplant. Through our Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) business line, we research, develop and manufacture customized assays and biomaterials.

We operate directly in 30 countries, and in more than 100 territories through distributors. Our headquarter is in Barcelona, Spain , and our Technology Centers are located in the US and Europe . Worldwide sales exceed US$2.2 billion annually, and our workforce is more than 7,000 strong.

