TrebleHook Named as One of the Region's 10 Most Exciting Startups by NEXT

GREENVILLE, S.C. , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrebleHook has been named as one of the "10 Most Exciting Startups" by NEXT, an organization that exists to guide and support high-growth, high-potential entrepreneurs and their businesses in Greenville, SC, and across the Upstate of South Carolina. This recognition is a tremendous validation for TrebleHook, a startup quietly innovating under the supportive umbrella of its parent company, TPM. With 50 years of experience serving the AEC industry, TPM's robust legacy has provided TrebleHook with the nurturing environment needed to flourish.

Eric Weissmann of the NEXT team summed up the atmosphere around this year's selection, stating, "These companies represent a good narrative of what is going on in this region. It's a great mixture of companies. Some have raised money, some are hiring people — as well as some that are spinouts or about to take off."

Speaking specifically about TrebleHook, Weissmann added, "What impressed the selection committee was that here's this company that's been incubating quietly inside a larger, very successful organization. They were killing it, but no one had heard much from them outside of that sphere. The decision to include them in the 10 Most Exciting Startups was less about how well TrebleHook was performing and more about, 'Are they ready for us to shine a light and tell the region to take notice!'"

Chris Fay, the Founder and CEO of TrebleHook, is eager to leverage this honor to propel the company forward, stating, "Incubating a high potential startup inside our parent organization, TPM, has given us amazing knowledge, support, and power to grow TrebleHook's future business. This amazing honor from NEXT is a further validation that we have created something truly unique and special in the marketplace. TrebleHook's continued growth and acceleration will also help highlight Greenville, SC, and the Upstate region as a whole as a key place for entrepreneurship."

Being acknowledged as one of Greenville's most exciting startups is an honor and a call to action. TrebleHook is now poised to take this momentum and scale its impact further, bolstered by TPM's decades-long expertise in the AEC industry.

About TrebleHook

TrebleHook is a leading CRM and project pursuit platform designed exclusively for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry. With a focus on streamlining workflows and enhancing project collaboration, TrebleHook empowers AEC professionals to drive growth, increase efficiency, and deliver successful projects. To learn more, visit TrebleHook.com.

