HOYA Group PENTAX Medical supplies IRCAD with Flexible Endoscopy Systems broadening Training and Education

TOKYO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOYA Group, PENTAX Medical announced an agreement with IRCAD, the international advanced research and training center in minimally invasive surgery based in Strasbourg, France to collaborate in education for physicians to learn advanced flexible endoscopy. IRCAD offers a training facility, which welcomes over 8,800 worldwide surgeons from all surgical and GI specialties every year. The training and research institute involves more than 800 international experts in their training centers. It is also where the largest free e-learning platform was created : WebSurg, with more than 470,000 members worldwide. This success stems from long-standing partnerships with medical device companies, and a case in point is Karl STORZ, one of IRCAD's major historical sponsors. PENTAX Medical will supply complete flexible GI endoscopy systems to IRCAD for training and education and strengthen up the educational partnership with KARL STORZ

"We are extremely honored to partner with IRCAD International Research and Training Center extending our own training abilities even further and to support their renowned training and education programs. We are committed to supporting physicians to increase their knowledge and education. The partnership of IRCAD and PENTAX Medical on the training and education for physicians will be another significant step in improving patient care with minimally invasive, advanced endoscopy." said Rainer Burkard, President MedTech and Life Science Company, Global President PENTAX Medical, HOYA Corporation.

From September 2023 onwards IRCAD will put a stronger focus on advanced gastrointestinal endoscopy training. PENTAX Medical and KARL STORZ are living the philosophy of training and education, therefore the two companies are partnering to provide the best hands-on experience with high quality equipment at IRCAD France.

About IRCAD

Established in 1994 by Professor Jacques Marescaux, IRCAD is a specialized institution focused on advancing research and training in the field of minimally invasive surgery. Based in Strasbourg, IRCAD has gained global recognition for its exceptional training programs, which attract around 8,800 surgeons from across the world annually, both in-person and through the free online Websurg university, boasting over 470,000 registered members worldwide.

Its worldwide success has led to the creation of mirror centers all over the world in Taiwan, Brasil, Lebanon, Rwanda, China and in the United States. The objective is to allow surgeons from all over the world to benefit from the best training in minimally invasive surgery, under the guidance of an international Faculty of experts.

For more information: https://www.ircad.fr/

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. The company's mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY.

PENTAX Medical strives to align with the healthcare community's Triple Aim goals through transparent partnerships with its customers and by providing the highest quality solutions to help them reach their goals, including enabling customers to improve patient outcomes by offering evidence-based solutions across the continuum of care; ensuring value by supporting the customers to improve their efficiency and minimize their healthcare costs; and enriching patient and provider's experience by empowering every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes through products, education, and support.

Focused on the outcome instead of technological features, PENTAX Medical listens to the healthcare community and their patients, understands their daily obstacles and helps improve endoscopy with smart innovations.

For more information: https://www.pentaxmedical.com.

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels, and hard disk drives. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 36,000 people. For more information, please visit: https://www.hoya.com.

About KARL STORZ

The medical technology company KARL STORZ was founded in 1945 in Tuttlingen, Germany, and is an international leader in the world of endoscopy. Now in its third generation, the family-owned company employs 8,800 people in more than 40 countries worldwide. The company portfolio includes more than 15,000 products for human and veterinary medicine. In dialogue with leading physicians, universities and research institutes, KARL STORZ identifies and shapes trends and translates them into successful medical products and services.

KARL STORZ stands for visionary design, precision craftsmanship and clinical effectiveness. Sales for the fiscal year 2022 amounted to 2.05 billion euros. Production sites are located in Germany, the USA, Switzerland and Estonia.

