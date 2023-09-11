Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces New Patent Filing on Self-adjusting Spring Hinges for Smartglasses

MIAMI, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, is excited to announce a patent filing on a key product innovation, flexible spring hinges for smart eyewear.

The new patent application, entitled Spring-loaded Hinges for Smartglasses (# 18/463,465) covers a proprietary component developed by the Company to enhance comfort in smart eyewear. The addition of flexible hinges, planned for most upcoming frames produced by the Company, will enhance both the comfort and the range of fit for the frames, enabling each style to be worn by a wider array of users. Finally, we believe these new hinges will also increase the durability of the frames by reducing stress points on the temples caused by extended wear.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, said "The development of compact spring hinges for smart eyewear is another positive advent in our mission to build the global standard in the category. We believe this new component will improve the all-day comfort and durability of our eyewear. This latest innovation reinforces our brand promise to Upgrade your Eyewear® and follows our previous innovations including the introduction of ChatGPT in smart eyewear with the Lucyd app, the launch of Vyrb, the first social audio app for smart eyewear, photochromic blue light lenses, an industry-leading 12-hour battery life, some of the world's lightest smart eyewear frames in sizes and styles to fit men, women and youth, titanium front frames, and the first wireless dock charger for smart eyewear. We look forward to launching the new self-adjusting hinges, starting with our Lyte 2.0 XL collection debuting in October 2023, alongside additional unique designs and product upgrades."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

