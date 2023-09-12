67TH US SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON TO ANNOUNCE RECIPIENTS OF THE 2023 PRAEMIUM IMPERIALE GLOBAL ARTS PRIZE

In its 34th ceremony, Praemium Imperiale, the world's most prestigious arts prize, will honor the five fields of the arts: Painting, Sculpture, Architecture, Music and Theatre/Film in Washington at The White House

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Japan Art Association proudly announces the five recipients of the 34th Praemium Imperiale as Wynton Marsalis (Music, USA); Robert Wilson (Theatre/Film, USA); Vija Celmins (Painting, USA); Olafur Eliasson (Sculpture, Iceland/Denmark); and Diébédo Francis Kéré (Architecture, Burkina Faso/Germany).

Praemium Imperiale logo (PRNewswire)

The global artists are recognized and awarded for their achievements, the international impact they have had on the arts and their role in enriching the global community. Each recipient will receive 15 million yen (~$104,000) alongside a testimonial letter and medal presented by His Imperial Highness Prince Hitachi, honorary patron of The Japan Art Association, in an awards ceremony in Tokyo on October 18, 2023.

"I am thrilled to introduce the recipients of the 34th Praemium Imperiale Prize and serve as the international advisor for this esteemed celebration of art and culture," said Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. "This year, we have a remarkable reason to celebrate, as we proudly recognize not one, but two exceptional programs for our Grant for Young Artists. The chosen programs, Harlem School of the Arts and Rural Studio, embody the transformative power of art and education that promises to enrich our cultural heritage for years to come."

Following submissions from international advisors, artists are chosen by a selection committee within The Japan Art Association and its board of trustees. Advisors include Lamberto Dini (former Prime Minister of Italy), Christopher Patten (Chancellor of the University of Oxford), Klaus-Dieter Lehmann (former President of the Goethe-Institut), Jean-Pierre Raffarin (former Prime Minister of France) and Hillary Rodham Clinton (former US Secretary of State).

"This prestigious award serves as a testament to the unifying power of the arts on a global scale," said Tomita Koji, Ambassador of Japan to the United States. "We are honored to partake in this cultural celebration with our cherished friends in the United States."

The 2023 laureates join a roster of world-renowned artists who previously won the award, including Ai Weiwei, Martin Scorsese, Yo-Yo Ma, Glenn Murcutt, Francis Ford Coppola, James Turell, Cindy Sherman, Sebastiao Salgado, Todd Williams, Billie Tsien, Youssou N'Dour, Norman Foster, Anish Kapoor, Phillip Glass, Judi Dench, Tom Stoppard, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Frank Gehry, Shirin Neshat, Renzo Piano, David Hockney, Mona Hatoum, William Kentridge, Abbas Kiarostami, Willem de Kooning, Akira Kurosawa, Robert Rauschenberg, Mstislav Rostropovich, Ingmar Bergman, Federico Fellini and Ravi Shankar.

The September event will also recognize the Praemium Imperiale Grant for Young Artists, a program run by the Japan Art Association to nurture young artists and support their works and activities. The grant of 5 million yen (~$34,300) is given to a group or institution that encourages the involvement of and contributes to the development of young talent in the arts. This year's recipients are Rural Studio (USA) and Harlem School of the Arts (USA).

ABOUT THE JAPAN ART ASSOCIATION

The Japan Art Association is the oldest cultural foundation in Japan, established in 1887. It operates the Ueno Royal Museum located in the Ueno Park in Tokyo and organizes and holds art exhibitions. Honorary patrons have been members of the Imperial Household beginning with Prince Arisugawa, and since 1987 Prince Hitachi.

In 1988, The Praemium Imperiale was established to commemorate the centennial of the organization, and to realize the wish of the late Prince Takamatsu, who had served as honorary patron for 58 years, "to contribute to enhancing and promoting the cultures and arts of the world." This is to honor individuals or groups from all over the world for outstanding contributions to the development, promotion and progress of the arts. The prize is awarded in the categories of painting, sculpture, architecture, music and theater/film. Each laureate receives an honorarium of 15 million yen, a testimonial letter and medal.

Visit www.praemiumimperiale.org/en and follow on Instagram @praemiumimperiale for more information on the laureates.

Media Contact:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

PIDC@ssmandl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Japan Art Association