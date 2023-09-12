Celebrating 8 Years of Excellence: Kanerika.com Hits Unprecedented Milestones in Talent Empowerment and Recognition

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Kanerika.com celebrates its 8-year milestone, it stands as a beacon of innovation and leadership excellence, unveiling significant milestones that highlight its dedication to nurturing talent and fostering innovation.

Kanerika Logo (PRNewswire)

Bolstering the Technical Advisory Board

8 years of Kanerika: A beacon of innovation, nurturing talent & championing leadership excellence in the tech industry

In a strategic move to foster innovation and steer the company towards greater heights, Kanerika has welcomed new luminaries to its Technical Advisory Board. Jun Wang, a veteran of Silicon Valley with a rich 22-year history in AI, is geared to lead technological advancements, infusing Kanerika.com with unmatched innovative vigor. Alongside him, Praful Vinayak, a tech visionary with a golden touch in the blockchain realm, joins to navigate Kanerika.com through the exhilarating waters of blockchain technology.

CEO Accolade for Lifetime Leadership and Innovation

CEO Samidha Garud has been recognized in CEO Insights India, a testament to her lifelong commitment to leadership and innovation. This accolade mirrors her dedication to steering Kanerika to its current pinnacle of success.

Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer's Pioneering Achievement

Co-founder and CRO Bhupendra Chopra has graduated from the prestigious Executive Program for Growing Companies at Stanford Graduate School of Business, reaffirming Kanerika's commitment to pioneering business strategies and growth.

Honoring Our Chief Analytics Officer

Chief Analytics Officer Amit Chandak has been honored with the Microsoft Data Platform MVP Award for his contributions to the Microsoft PowerBI community and his initiatives in promoting technology awareness.

2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

The company has earned the Great Place To Work® Certification™, reflecting its nurturing work environment and commitment to crafting a remarkable workplace in India.

Gleaming Glassdoor Rating

A stellar 4.6/5 Glassdoor rating showcases the vibrant and engaged work culture at Kanerika, resonating with team satisfaction and a harmonious work environment.

Conclusion

These milestones are not just accolades but a manifestation of Kanerika.com's relentless pursuit of excellence, fostering skill development, and nurturing a culture steeped in innovation and leadership.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jitsoma Banerjee

Email: Jitsoma@kanerika.com

Phone: +1-512 641-9199

About Kanerika.com

Kanerika Inc. is a premier provider of data-driven solutions, facilitating digital transformation with expertise in Data Integration, Analytics, AI/ML, and Cloud Management. Backed by ISO 27701 certification, SOC II, and GDPR compliance, it stands as a trusted partner of Microsoft, AWS, and Informatica, empowering businesses for growth.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kanerika Inc.