GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO ANNOUNCES RETURN OF SIGNATURE FALL ON THE FARM PROGRAMMING THIS OCTOBER

With fall around the corner, Grande Lakes Orlando unveils abundant seasonal activities at its on-site Whisper Creek Farm alongside special packages for guests of all ages

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Lakes Orlando , the 500-acre luxury resort destination located in the headwaters of the Florida Everglades, anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, is excited to announce the return of its fourth annual signature Fall on the Farm programming this October. Consisting of family-friendly activities and seasonal celebrations taking place at the on-site 18,000-square-foot Whisper Creek Farm, alongside attractive stay and event packages, Fall on the Farm welcomes guests to enjoy an abundance of excitement all month long.

Every Saturday and Sunday from 11:00am – 3:00pm throughout October, Grande Lakes Orlando will host an array of unique activities for guests of all ages. Tickets are priced at $49 for adults, $30 for children ages 3-12 years old and complimentary for infants and toddlers, which includes parking and farm entry, as well as access to programming including hayrides, pumpkin carving and painting, seasonal family games, animal encounters, face painting, a farmer's market, archery exhibit, falconry meet and greet, farming education and live music entertainment.

Throughout each day, Fall on the Farm will showcase an arrangement of specially curated dining options from local purveyors as well as Grande Lakes Orlando's world-class dining outlets, including the MICHELIN-Star restaurant Knife & Spoon and MICHELIN Recommended Primo.

This year, Grande Lakes Orlando is offering Family Pumpkin Carving and enhanced Professional Pumpkin Carving packages, where guests can opt to take home a masterfully carved pumpkin by the resort's own pastry chefs. Additionally, families and groups can celebrate their birthdays or special occasions with the new Fall on the Farm Birthday Package, which includes 12 tickets to the farm, reserved picnic space, cupcakes, and cowboy hats for a classic Fall on the Farm celebration.

Guests staying overnight can also reserve the Fall Grande Escape Package that includes two adult and two children's tickets to Fall on the Farm, $50 daily resort credit and parking. This package is available only on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October, perfect for travelers seeking a fall getaway in Orlando, Florida.

For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando and its Fall on the Farm celebration, and to purchase tickets, please see here and visit www.grandelakes.com . To avoid large crowds, space is limited and visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

