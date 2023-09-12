SKINCEUTICALS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF SKINCEUTICALS SKINLAB™ WINTER PARK IN ORLANDO

SkinCeuticals Provides State-of-the-Art Skincare to Consumers in Rapidly Growing Central Florida

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 medical aesthetic skincare brand worldwide1, announces the opening of the brand's eleventh SkinLab location, SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Winter Park, in the bustling Winter Park Village in the heart of Orlando, Florida. This new location features brand partners Dr. Jeffrey Hartog, dual Board-Certified Plastic, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, as well as managing partners, Michelle Hartog, ARPN, and Elizabeth Pain, ARPM, to fully own and operate SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Winter Park. As the latest addition to the SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ network, this expansion joins existing locations including St. Helena, CA; Stamford, CT; Houston, TX; Charleston, SC; Palm Desert, CA; Grand Rapids, MI; Scottsdale, AZ; Miami, FL; Santa Monica, CA; and New York, NY.

SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Winter Park will be the brand's second largest location in the country and combines professional treatments with SkinCeuticals gold-standard-at-home skincare for the ultimate integrated skincare destination.

Central Florida, specifically The Villages in Orlando, is experiencing significant growth, making it a relevant area for brands to open storefronts. According to recent statistics, The Villages, situated in Central Florida, is expected to be the leading metro area in the country for growth until 2060, with a staggering increase of over 223%. Additionally, Orlando, another prominent city in Central Florida, is projected to witness a population growth of 75.3% in the metro area, ranking 15th nationwide. With such substantial growth, SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Winter Park will provide integrated skincare solutions and establish a strong presence in a thriving region.

Of the partnership, Dr. Hartog says, "We are thrilled to bring the booming Orlando Metro area the best integrated skincare destination that brings a whole new level of convenience to our consumer." He continues, "As experts in our craft, we will continue to provide exceptional care to patients with exclusive, top-notch treatments with minimal-to-no downtime."

Amy Sloan, Senior Vice President of SkinCeuticals U.S. notes, "Expanding our Florida footprint has been a goal for us, and with the opening of our second SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ in the state, we are excited to grow our relationship with our long-term, valued partner, Dr. Hartog." She continues, "The SkinCeuticals consumer in Orlando leads a busy, professional life and is looking for top notch treatments without downtime. Orlando consumers are craving results in a timely manner and together, we look forward to bringing 'Great Skin, Made Easy' to our Orlando community."

At SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Winter Park, visitors can look forward to a relaxing, stress-free environment. The unique space, located at 480 Orlando Avenue, Suite C-110, features seven fully equipped treatment rooms to perform top-rated integrated skincare treatments, including facials, signature skin treatments, lasers, and injectable treatments. This location features a unique SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Lounge with a 3D visual art piece on the SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Icon Wall.

In partnership with esteemed physicians, SkinCeuticals curated five science-backed signature treatments that deliver professional-grade results with minimal effort and downtime. After an expert skincare consultation featuring the SkinCeuticals exclusive SkinScope LED diagnostic, one will receive one the treatments below, all within one hour:

SKINLUXE Signature Facial: 60-minute relaxing and rejuvenating facial that is customized to address individual signs of aging, while nourishing and restoring the skin.

SKINCLEAR: Chemical Peel + LED Light Therapy in combination with a clarifying clay mask and antioxidant application to disrupt acne formation. Ideal for acne-prone or combination skin.

SKINSMOOTH: LED Micropeel + Phyto treatment using red light therapy paired with a chemical peel to address skin texture.

SKINBRIGHT: HydraFacial™ + Micropeel treatment to address congestion and skin tone

SKINFIRM: Microneedling + HB5 treatment to address deeper wrinkles and loss of firmness in aging skin.

These signature treatments are exclusively available at the current ten SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ locations in the country. In addition to the signature treatments, SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ offers cosmetic dermatology services, such as laser treatments, body contouring services, neurotoxins and dermal fillers through the expertise of trained medical professionals and overseen by board-certified dermatologists and plastic surgeons. Results are complemented with state-of-the-art SkinCeuticals homecare. Additional services to be announced seasonally. With the tagline, "Great Skin, Made Easy," the doctor and brand become more innovative and accessible than ever. The SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Winter Park will welcome visitors beginning August 2023.

