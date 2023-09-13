Dave & Buster's Becomes the FIRST-EVER Official Watch Location of the Dallas Cowboys

To Celebrate The 5-Year Partnership With The Team, Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons Is Introducing An All New $5 Bites Menu

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. , the ultimate restaurant and entertainment destination, is thrilled to announce its new 5-year partnership with the Dallas Cowboys as the NFL team's First Official Watch Location. Dallas Cowboys fans and NFL fans alike can head to Dave & Buster's to experience the state-of-the-art watch and entertainment experience with 40-foot screens, 30+ HDTVs and unmatched deals and steals all season long where fans will be able to EAT, DRINK, PLAY AND WATCH! To celebrate the groundbreaking partnership, Dave & Buster's has enlisted Cowboys Linebacker, Micah Parsons, to introduce the all new $5 Bites Menu, which is the perfect accompaniment to your game day watch experience.

Beginning now and available until October 15th, the new $5 Bites Menu at Dave & Buster's is making it even easier for guests and fans to enjoy the best seats and eats in the house. Giant screens, immersive sound and $5 Bites create the perfect game day atmosphere. The $5 Bites menu includes sharable cantina nachos, cheese flatbread, queso fries, & fried pickles - allowing guests to trade in their old game day watch experience for an incredible one at Dave & Buster's.

As two brands that call Dallas-Fort Worth home, both Dave & Buster's and the Dallas Cowboys embrace their role as a place where BIG things happen - big games, big plays, big deals, big screens and big fun for everyone. This partnership embodies both brands' commitment to providing best-in-class entertainment on the field, on the big screen and beyond. As the Official Watch Location of the Dallas Cowboys, we want fans to experience BIG as intended with immersive audio that puts you right on the field with Dave & Buster's 40-foot screens (at most locations).

"We're very happy to welcome Dave & Buster's to the Cowboys official partner family. As our new Official Watch Location, Dave & Buster's delivers a big, dynamic gameday experience and special promotions that live up to what Cowboys Nation wants," said Jerry Jones, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of the Dallas Cowboys. "Dave & Buster's has built an innovative, state-of-the-art watch and entertainment environment that provides an unparalleled destination that we know is going to satisfy our fans this season and beyond."

Dave & Buster's is also partnering with 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons, to showcase all the reasons why guests should make the trade and upgrade their game day experience at Dave & Buster's. In the brand's new campaign, Micah Parsons trades places with sports fans by stepping in and handling their daily responsibilities so they can head into Dave & Buster for $5 Bites with their crew. From spending time at "Gam Gam's house" to navigating a "Parent Teacher Conference," the Parsons trade lets everyone leave their responsibilities behind to experience unbeatable value and a sports watching experience unlike any other at Dave & Buster's!

"We are honored to begin this journey with the Dallas Cowboys football team as their official watch location, further fostering innovative eatertainment options for sports fans! This monumental 5-year partnership signifies the alignment of two iconic entities collaborating to bring an unbeatable and unrivaled watch experience for fans on game day and beyond," said Chris Morris, Chief Executive Officer at Dave & Buster's. "We look forward to bringing fans and crews incredible opportunities to Eat, Drink, Play, and Watch this football season and beyond!"

Dave & Buster's is also making sure fans enjoy game day to the fullest with some incredible deals. Starting now through December 28th, fans can get $3.99 domestic draft beer pints on Sundays, Thursdays, and Mondays and check out daveandbusters.com for other amazing deals. With all Dave & Buster's has to offer this fall – you know you want to watch sports at Dave & Buster's!

With endless industry-leading entertainment options, Dave & Buster's is the only place to EAT, DRINK, PLAY and WATCH. Make it easy on yourself when you trade in your daily responsibilities and upgrade your game day experience at Dave & Buster's. Don't miss out on a single play this season - grab your crew and head to your local Dave & Buster's to watch your team win big!

About Dave & Buster's:

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 213 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 155 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play, and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 58 Main Event branded stores in 20 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games, and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about the brand, visit daveandbusters.com.

