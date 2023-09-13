KYOCERA AVX Expands User-Friendly Poke-Home Connectivity Portfolio With New 9296-11X Series Single Contacts

The new 9296-11X Series STRIPT™ vertical poke-home through-board contacts offer valuable cost and space savings, support design flexibility, and reliably terminate 12–18AWG solid and stranded wire. Ideal applications include machine controls, building controls, LED lighting, and home appliances.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, has released the new 9296-11X Series STRIPT™ vertical poke-home through-board contacts for 12–18AWG wire.

The new 9296-11X Series contacts are ideal for machine controls, building controls, LED lighting, and home appliances.

The new 9296-11X Series vertical through-board contacts further expand the company's portfolio of user-friendly poke-home contacts and connectors. This addition brings the portfolio total to 10 series, two of which — this series and 9296-000 Series contacts — can now support larger wire gauges and higher current ratings.

KYOCERA AVX's STRIPT poke-home contacts are industry-leading, UL-approved, single-contact solutions that deliver equivalent or improved performance compared to complete connector solutions but are more economical due to the lack of an insulator, which saves on material costs. Their impressive, cost-effective performance even extends to harsh industrial environments, where they've been field-proven for more than 10 years.

The insulator-less STRIPT poke-home contact design features high-force dual-beam box contacts that reliably capture both solid and stranded wires, provide maximum wire retention strength, and exhibit robust mechanical stability. It also offers board space and/or height savings and supports flexible board placement, all which can be advantageous for today's high-density electronic designs.

The new 9296-11X Series STRIPT vertical poke-home contacts have a surface-mount through-board construction equipped with pure-tin-plated phosphor bronze box contacts. This construction allows users to quickly, easily, and reliably terminate 12–18AWG solid or stranded wires by simply pushing the wire into the contact.

The 9296-11X Series is rated for up to 20A, 300VAC rms or the DC equivalent, and operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +130°C and is compliant with UL 1977 safety standards and the RoHS directive to support broad application suitability. Ideal applications for the series include machine controls, such as motors, drives, solenoids, sensors, battery packs, fans, and pumps; commercial building controls, security and fire alarms, and sensors; LED fixtures, signage, and streetlights; and home appliances, such as vacuums and steam cleaners, washing machines, and dryers.

9296-11X Series vertical poke-home contacts are packaged on tape and reel for automated SMT placement and are currently available with an eight-week lead time.

"We're very pleased to further expand our user-friendly and field-proven poke-home connectivity portfolio with the new 9296-11X Series STRIPT vertical poke-home through-board contacts," said Perrin Hardee, Product Marketing Manager, KYOCERA AVX. "This new series supports the simple and reliable termination of plated and unplated solid and stranded 12–18 AWG wires without soldering and achieves robust connections rated for up to 20A and proven to withstand the hazards of harsh industrial environments. It also offers immediate cost savings, space savings, and design flexibility that can be crucial for achieving desired device functionality with densely populated PCBs."

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's new 9296-11X Series STRIPT™ vertical poke-home through-board contacts for 12–18AWG wire, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/products/connectors/wire-to-board/poke-home-contacts-12-28-awg/9296-11x-poke-home-vertical-contact-thru-board-wire-insertion/. To order, please visit DigiKey, Mouser, Farnell, and Future Electronics. For more information about KYOCERA AVX, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/ , email inquiry@kyocera-avx.com , follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram, like them on Facebook , call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

