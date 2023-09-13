ORGANO® Introduces the World's First and Only Nespresso® Compatible Mushroom-Enhanced Italian Specialty Coffee Blend

TRIESTE, Italy and HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ORGANO proudly revealed its best kept secret of the year, an innovative reformulation of its Nespresso compatible mushroom-enhanced Italian specialty coffee blend.

ORGANO Espresso capsules, mushroom-enhanced Italian specialty coffee blends, offer the range of flavor and intensity coffee connoisseurs are looking for in their espresso. Available globally through ORGANO Independent Distribution Partners. (PRNewswire)

This serves as an extension of ORGANO's promise to bring the treasures of the earth to the people of the world.

"We were one of the first companies to launch a mushroom-enhanced coffee in 2008," said ORGANO Chief Strategy Officer, Shella Chua. Chua continued, "We've expanded our award-winning specialty beverages line to bring the world another ORGANO first. Our mushroom-enhanced Nespresso compatible coffee blends serve as an extension of ORGANO's product promise to bring the treasures of the earth to the people of the world".

The three espresso products are blended and finished in Italy and use the highest quality coffees from Brazil, Peru and Uganda. Each blend features the highest quality organic Ganoderma ('Reishi') mushroom, giving ORGANO Espresso the delicious flavor profile unique to ORGANO's award winning specialty coffee brands.

ORGANO Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Finn, said "The importance of doing transformative things like the mushroom enhanced Nespresso compatible pods in three different strengths and flavor profiles is what keeps ORGANO beyond just basic innovation and disruption and keeps the focus on transforming how people think about things that matter to them". Finn continued "It's great to create new product and service categories but it's even better to own highly valuable long existing categories like ORGANO has done with the Nespresso compatible pods."

ORGANO Espresso capsules, offer the range of flavor and intensity coffee connoisseurs are looking for in their espresso, including: a strong, intense, and full body "TRE", a balanced, rich, and bold flavored "DUE" and a delicate, refined, and smooth "UNO". The products are now available globally through ORGANO Independent Distribution Partners.

ORGANO, founded in 2008, is a global consumer brands company operating in more than 40 countries worldwide. ORGANO designs, develops and distributes world class consumer products and services through a vertical markets ecosystem model supporting online and off-line consumer purchasing around the world. Learn more about ORGANO at https://www.organoglobal.com

