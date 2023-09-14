Fortune Media and Great Place to Work Name Synchrony Health Services to Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have recognized Synchrony Health Services as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Aging Services™. This is Synchrony's first being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at Fourth Place in At-Home Care. Earning a spot means that Synchrony Health Services is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 140,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the aging services industry. In that survey, 88% of Synchrony Health Services employees said Synchrony is a great place to work. This number is 9% higher than the average U.S. company.

Brad Estes, COO of Synchrony stated,"We are thrilled to announce that we placed Fourth in Fortune's Best Workplace in Aging Services which is a great accomplishment for our organization. Our dedicated employees make working at Synchrony a truly special experience every day. We celebrate them and thank them for all they do to earn this special honor."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"We're so thrilled to be able to work with some of the best organizations in aging services," said Chris Magleby, Chief Strategy Officer at Home Care Pulse. "These companies have proven their commitment to their employees and have worked hard to create an inclusive culture. Congratulations to all this year's recipients."

Synchrony Health Services is a nationally recognized healthcare solutions partner best known for excellence in clinical outcomes through therapy, wellness, pharmacy and lab diagnostics services in the Senior Living care continuum with over 600 partners. Synchrony Health Services includes Synchrony Pharmacy, Synchrony Rehabilitation, SynchronyRx@HOME and Synchrony Lab under its umbrella. Synchrony Health Services was created during 2021 to capture clinical excellence obtained through collaboration and coordination. www.synchronyhs.com

About the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Aging Services by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more 140,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the aging services industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About Activated Insights®

Activated Insights (an HCP company) is the senior care division of Great Place to Work and provides employee and resident surveys to aging services provides. Through HCP's recent acquisition of Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insight, Activated Insights now provides the largest data set in post-acute care, along with training and reputation management. With an expertise in senior care, Activated Insights is committed to transforming the aging experience by impacting the lives of seniors, families, staff, and others in senior care through research, data, and technology.

