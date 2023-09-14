Isadora® Ignites Hispanic Heritage Month with Free Tacos to Experience Authentic Taste of Mexican Cuisine

West Coast Taco Truck Tour to Visit Phoenix, Albuquerque, Denver and Las Vegas

PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isadora, an authentic Mexican food line of ready-to-eat dishes, is providing free opportunities to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the expansion of its Taco Truck Tour in 5 cities across the West Coast. The Taco Truck Tour provides attendees with free, freshly made, authentic Mexican tacos and a unique opportunity to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of Mexico. Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place September 15 to October 15 is a time to honor Hispanic culture, heritage and pride. With Isadora's quick and tasty dishes, time-consuming meal prep is no longer required, allowing family and friends to spend more time celebrating together.

Isadora Taco Truck Tour stops include:

September 19-22 : Phoenix

September 26-27 : Albuquerque

October 1-3 : Denver

October 7-9 : Las Vegas

"This Hispanic Heritage Month, Isadora is offering a convenient and delicious way to celebrate authentic dishes from México that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere," said María José Garza, Isadora Brand Manager at Verde Valle Food, Inc. "Our Taco Truck Tour brings people together to experience the rich culinary heritage of Mexico right at their fingertips."

With its line of ready-to-eat pouches, Isadora is adding comfort and happiness to Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations by making it easy to serve traditional Mexican cuisine without spending hours in the kitchen. Isadora's meals revolutionize the way people enjoy Mexican food by bringing easy, flavorful dishes to the table.

To help spread the word about its national Taco Truck Tour, Isadora strategically engaged influencers to highlight the joy of savoring authentic Mexican tacos and raise awareness for the brands' expansion to more U.S. grocers and online retailers such as Kroger, Walmart and Amazon.

"I had the great opportunity to visit the Isadora taco truck visit in Chicago and loved to see how people enjoyed authentic Mexican tacos," said Laura Muller of Chicago's Las Recetas de Laura. "Isadora is serving authentic dishes and delicious recipes that allow everyone to savor the true flavors of Mexico!"

Serving an appetizer of mini-mole sliders or pairing barbacoa enchiladas with Isadora's 2-minute heat- and-serve beans makes dinner easy. Isadora's commitment to unparalleled flavors is evident in every aspect of its products, from the ingredients used to the cooking methods employed. Visit IsadoraMexicanFood.com for quick and easy meal recipes, that include tasty tacos, flautas, tostadas and more, all made with the best ingredients and flavors to ensure a delicious and genuinely Mexican culinary experience.

About Isadora®

Rooted in quality, Isadora® is an authentic Mexican food line offering a variety of ready-to-eat dishes such as pollo con mole, barbacoa, chile verde, beans. Its refried beans are rated Mexico's #1 beans in a pouch. Isadora proudly serves flavorful products that are high in fiber, free of preservatives, BPA free, gluten-free and plant-based. Its innovative, ready-to-eat packages ensure shelf-stability without the need for refrigeration, making them ideal for on-the-go meals or quick and easy dinners. For more information on Isadora visit IsadoraMexicanFood.com.

