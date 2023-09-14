Labcorp to Present Strategy, Business and Financial Outlook at Investor Day

BURLINGTON, N.C., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, is hosting an Investor Day beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET today in New York City, expected to conclude by approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. The event will highlight the company's go-forward strategy from Labcorp Chairman & CEO Adam Schechter, followed by business overviews and a longer-term financial outlook by members of the leadership team.

"Labcorp is the world's largest laboratory service provider focused on science, technology and innovation," said Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO of Labcorp. "Today, we are excited to share our roadmap for strong growth and shareholder value across Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. We believe that our focus on customers and our ability to execute with scale and operational excellence will drive strong profitable growth and further differentiate Labcorp."

A live webcast of the event will be available through the Labcorp Investor Relations website beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. A replay of the webcast and a copy of presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.labcorp.com.

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 60,000 employees serve clients in over 100 countries, worked on over 80% of the new drugs approved by the FDA in 2022 and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com.

