ex-Bain and Booz Allen Executive to Lead Resecurity's Expansion in Saudi Arabia

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a global cybersecurity solutions provider protecting Fortune 500 and government agencies worldwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohammed Alghamdi as the Managing Director for its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). With a distinguished professional career spanning government relations management and successful collaborations with both private and public sector organizations, Mr. Alghamdi is well-equipped to lead Resecurity's strategic initiatives and business development in the region.

Mr. Alghamdi's career includes notable tenures at prestigious global consulting firms, including Booz Allen Hamilton, Oliver Wyman, and Bain & Company, specializing in the clients' most critical issues: strategy, marketing, organization, operations, technology, transformation, digital, advanced analytics, corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and sustainability across all industries and geographies. During his time at these organizations, he developed a strong reputation for delivering impactful solutions and building relationships with clients across various sectors.

Resecurity's comprehensive portfolio of services is tailored to government and law enforcement organizations, making them a trusted partner in the field of cybersecurity. As the Managing Director for Resecurity in KSA, Mr. Alghamdi will play a pivotal role in overseeing government affairs and mission-critical operations specifically relevant to the national security, aerospace and defense (A&D) verticals.

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, expressed his excitement for this strategic appointment, stating, "We are excited to have Mr. Alghamdi join our great team to lead and drive our business development efforts in Saudi Arabia. His extensive experience and expertise in government relations and business development will undoubtedly enhance our ability to provide world-class cybersecurity and risk management solutions to our clients in the region."

Resecurity is committed to empowering organizations with actionable intelligence and next-generation tools needed to defend against evolving cyber threats and new security challenges. With Mr. Alghamdi's leadership, Resecurity is poised to expand its presence and deepen its partnerships in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, further contributing to the security and resilience of the nation's critical infrastructure in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030, a program launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that aims to achieve the goal of increased diversification economically, technologically, socially and culturally, in line with the vision of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

