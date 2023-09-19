ENNISMORE TO OPEN SECOND MAMA SHELTER IN LOS ANGELES WITH THE SIGNING OF NEW PROPERTY

Mama Shelter Downtown LA will open its doors in 2026.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, and partner Shivom LLC, today announced the signing of Mama Shelter Downtown LA, set to open in 2026. The second Mama Shelter hotel in the city comes following the success of Mama Shelter LA, which opened in May 2015 in Hollywood.

Transforming the existing Mart South Building in Downtown LA, the new Mama Shelter will boast 149 keys, including 145 standard rooms and four suites in Mama's signature sassy and flamboyant style. A haven for people of all ages, Mama Shelter Downtown LA will offer three festive F&B outlets to party and play with an all-day dining restaurant and café on the ground floor and a rooftop bar and terrace overlooking the city. Guests at the hotel will also have access to and use of an on-site fitness centre and parking garage. Mama's exuberant interior decorations, homemade, high-quality menus and year-round happenings have become a staple in every one of her destinations, and Mama Shelter Downtown LA will be no exception. Guests will find all the design signatures that define a Mama Shelter, from graffiti carpets and ceilings to comfy chairs, cartoon masks and singular ornaments that echo Mama's personality, signature comfort food, and Mama nights to get the party started.

Known as the world's entertainment capital, Los Angeles is a cultural mecca, home to over 100 museums. Mama Shelter Downtown LA is conveniently situated in the city's Fashion District, home to over 4,000 independently owned retailers and thriving local and national restaurants and haunts. With its rich fashion industry legacy, California Market Center (CMC), adjacent to the hotel, has long been an iconic DTLA destination for premier events. Additionally, Santee Alley, one of the most popular shopping corridors in Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Flower District, the largest flower marketplace in the United States, are within walking distance from Mama Shelter Downtown LA.

Cédric Gobilliard, Brand COO & Head of Central & Southern Europe at Ennismore, said: "We are thrilled to be opening a second Mama Shelter in LA. Los Angeles is a place to live life to the fullest, carrying so many fundamental values of the Mama brand, including her irreverent, popular, sassy and sexy personality – which fits perfectly with the glamour of LA. We look forward to bringing Mama's spirit to the city again with partners with Shivom LLC."

Kevin Wadhwani, Managing Partner at Shivom LLC, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Ennismore, the renowned hospitality company, to bring Mama Shelter for the second time to the dynamic landscape of Los Angeles. This marks an exciting step forward in bringing one-of-a-kind, lifestyle-focused brands to LA. Our new hotel will sit near the impressive 1.20 million sqft California Mart, a veritable hub of commercial activity, housing prestigious offices and showrooms of fashion houses. The strategic location enhances the appeal of our offering, creating an inviting space for locals and guests to experience the lively energy of LA, wrapped in the comfort of Mama Shelter."

Shivom LLC, led by Harry and Kevin Wadhwani, are the owners of Mama Shelter Downtown Los Angeles. Partnering with Sammy Chotirmal of Hospitality Solutions, Shivom LLC will adapt the site for Mama Shelter Downtown LA. The hotel is expected to open in early 2026.

