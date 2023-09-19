EV Connect Selected as a Preferred EV Charging Provider for Marriott Hotels Across U.S. and Canada

6,000 qualifying Marriott locations can leverage the comprehensive set of EV Connect products and services to deploy, manage, and serve EV driver guests.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With 14 million electric vehicles (EVs) expected to be on the road by the end of 2023, providing charging infrastructure has become a priority for the hospitality industry. To serve this demand, EV Connect today announced an agreement with hospitality leader Marriott International to simplify EV charging for its properties and guests. With EV Connect, Marriott properties will have a turnkey solution to easily add and manage EV charging stations through the EV Connect platform. This is the first agreement of this type for Marriott and ensures that participating locations can provide reliable charging infrastructure at locations within the U.S. and Canada.

"As the world shifts towards sustainable energy and clean transportation, hotels and resorts that provide charging facilities for EVs can attract guests who prioritize sustainability and carbon-neutral travel. This collaboration between EV Connect and Marriott marks a major advancement of the EV market's expansion, and it has significant implications for the hospitality sector as a whole," said Ram Ambatipudi, Senior Vice President of Business Development at EV Connect.

The EV Connect charging platform simplifies charging station set-up, management, and optimization, backed by premium customer service, from installation to driver support. Marriott properties will have the ability to choose the charging hardware deployed on the open platform, allowing them to scale EV charging needs for the unique needs of individual locations. With EV Connect Shield , a comprehensive parts and labor warranty plan, Marriott property owners will have peace of mind knowing that critical operational and maintenance tasks are performed by qualified personnel, including charging station repair, software support, and fieldwork labor, from resolving minor technical issues to parts sourcing and replacement service.

"Our guests increasingly expect EV charging stations at our properties, and this collaboration will help us meet rapidly evolving consumer demand and further the company's sustainability goals," said Andrew Bodziak, Senior Vice President of Global Operations at Marriott International. "With EV Connect, we can offer properties an end-to-end turnkey service, simplifying the planning, installation, and maintenance processes while simultaneously delivering high-quality service our guests expect."

Marriott International is shaping the modern hospitality industry with its portfolio of nearly 8,600 properties, operating under 31 brands spanning 139 countries and territories. As Marriott is focused on enhancing the guest experience and making it easier for travelers to choose sustainable transportation options, charging stations at Marriott properties will be visible on the EV Connect app, allowing guests to locate and pay for EV charging.

To learn more about how EV Connect provides an end-to-end, flexible solution for Marriott properties while enhancing the EV travel experience, please visit www.evconnect.com/marriott .

About EV Connect

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing networks of chargers and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.

Established in 2010, EV Connect is a subsidiary of Schneider Electric that serves customers across 41 states in the U.S., including GM, Avista Utilities, Love's Travel Stops, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

