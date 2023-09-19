MFour Mobile Unleashes Cutting-Edge AI Solutions to Democratize and Simplify Access to Consumer Data

AI Data Dialogue Tool and AI Survey Builder help professionals across all industries and skill levels conduct and analyze market research like an expert

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MFour , the leading consumer intelligence platform, today announced the launch of DANI and its new AI Survey Builder - two state-of-the-art AI tools designed to empower anyone to conduct, analyze and implement market research with more accuracy and speed than a team of experts.

Traditional market research is costly and can take months for collection and analysis, DANI, short for "Data Analysis & Navigation Instructor", makes it possible to gain immediate insights after data collection. The intuitive, user-friendly tool enables anyone to use language prompts to instantly query and analyze surveys and insights to better understand consumer preferences and behaviors. DANI harnesses MFour's unified dataset, drawing from over 2.4 billion proprietary data points from survey responses, location data, and app and web traffic to provide accurate, multi-source validated responses.

In parallel, AI Survey Builder, integrated with Surveys on the Go, the largest mobile panel in the U.S., simplifies the creation of tailored surveys. The AI-powered survey tool leverages advanced algorithms and over a decade of survey creation data and implementation for higher efficiency and accuracy. Responses are then generated from MFour's active panel of survey participants and validated against their behavioral data to provide the highest accuracy.

"Traditional market research requires a great deal of time, money and effort. MFour is moving market research forward by removing the middleman to put expert-quality research directly into the hands of every professional," said Chris St. Hilaire, Founder & CEO of MFour. "AI Survey Builder and DANI make it easy for anyone to collect and analyze data instantly at a fraction of the cost. In today's fast-paced business landscape data is key to success, and we're leveling the playing field."

Founded in 2011, MFour has led market research efforts for Fortune 500 companies for more than a decade. The company gives businesses of all sizes access to its trusted expert-quality market research tools and insights collected from the highest-rated mobile panel in the country. Its unified dataset ensures companies gain a complete understanding of the consumer journey by validating surveys with behaviors to ensure reliable and accurate insights to make informed decisions.

DANI and AI Survey Builder are now available to customers through MFour Studio. The company is set to expand DANI's capabilities in the coming months to further streamline reporting and analysis. Visit MFour.com to learn more about the company's new AI-powered tools.

About MFour:

MFour empowers businesses to easily access expert-level consumer intelligence and behavioral data to better understand their target audiences, optimize campaign strategies and drive business growth. Built upon the most comprehensive and reliable unified dataset, MFour Studio is the only platform to unify validated consumer surveys backed by real-time app, web and foot traffic data to ensure responses match actions. Its intuitive, easy-to-navigate suite of AI-powered tools integrated directly into the MFour Studio platform makes it easy for individuals of any skill level to collect, analyze and implement accurate insights instantly.

MFour is moving market research forward by putting the power of an expert market research team into the hands of every professional.

