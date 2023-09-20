dbt Labs to Host Thousands of Data Practitioners from Around the World at the Largest Analytics Engineering Conference, Coalesce 2023

dbt Labs to Host Thousands of Data Practitioners from Around the World at the Largest Analytics Engineering Conference, Coalesce 2023

Global event features sessions led by data practitioners and leaders from ClickUp, Fanduel, HubSpot, La-Z-Boy and Rivian



PHILADELPHIA , Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs , the pioneer in analytics engineering, today announced new details of its user conference Coalesce , taking place October 16-19, 2023. Now in its fourth year, Coalesce is the premier conference for analytics engineering, featuring keynotes from prominent tech leaders, major product announcements, training and workshops, a hackathon, and countless networking opportunities. The main event takes place over four days in San Diego . Participants can also attend Coalesce virtually , or participate in one-day events taking place in London and Sydney .

dbt Labs (PRNewswire)

"The modern data stack has unlocked incredible business value and we've matured as a profession alongside it," said Tristan Handy, Founder and CEO of dbt Labs. "Today, our future calls us toward ever-more demanding use cases. This requires greater maturity in our processes, teams, and tooling. Coalesce is where the data community gathers to share, learn, and build that future together."

At Coalesce 2023, attendees can expect:

Event keynote from CEO Tristan Handy , including a spotlight on dbt Labs' newest products, features, and vision for the future. from CEO, including a spotlight on dbt Labs' newest products, features, and vision for the future.

Sessions led by industry leaders such as ClickUp, Fanduel, HubSpot, La-Z-Boy and Rivian

Programming that covers the evolution of the modern data stack, dbt Cloud, new tools and technology, guidance on migrating data pipelines, and new measures to improve data quality.

Several major announcements from dbt Labs that will have a significant impact on customers, partners, the user community, and data industry as a whole.

113 ecosystem and community sessions covering a variety of topics, including technical best practices, career growth advice, industry stories, leadership tips, and more.

Coalesce 2023 is proud to be backed by over 40 sponsors, including platinum sponsors Snowflake and Databricks, gold sponsors Fivetran, Census and Hex, as well as silver and bronze sponsors.

dbt Labs is committed to making Coalesce as inclusive and accessible as possible both online and in-person. The event accessibility guides outline all key details for each location, including mobility and transportation options, childcare, dietary needs, assistive listening devices, ASL interpreters, nursing/pumping spaces, and more.

Attendees can register and stay up-to-date on the latest agenda here . For additional information on Coalesce, see below:

About dbt Labs

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help analysts create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt Labs pioneered the practice of analytics engineering, built the primary tool in the analytics engineering toolbox, and has been fortunate enough to see a fantastic community coalesce to help push the boundaries of the analytics engineering workflow. Today there are 25,000 companies using dbt every week, 80,000 dbt Community members, and over 3,500+ companies paying for dbt Cloud.

To learn more about dbt Labs, visit https://www.getdbt.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE dbt Labs