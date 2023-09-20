NFP Acquires Divergent Wealth Advisors, LLC, Expanding its Wealth Management and Retirement Capabilities and Broadening its Reach in the Western US

Addition of Utah-based firm complements NFP's existing group benefits and retirement capabilities in the state, enhances value for NFP clients

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired Divergent Wealth Advisors, LLC (Divergent). Based in South Jordan, Utah, Divergent is an independent registered investment advisor that focuses on holistic wealth management solutions and retirement planning. Divergent cofounders Jordan Collins and Brady Ririe will join NFP and report to Jeff Scott, senior vice president, Retirement.

"We're very excited to welcome Jordan and Brady to NFP," said Scott. "We're expanding our wealth management and retirement plan capabilities, while increasing our presence in the fast-growing Western US. We're also adding a group of talented wealth advisors who are committed to delivering an amazing client experience built on a foundation of trust and fiduciary care."

The acquisition of Divergent, which has more than $675 million in assets under management (as of August 2023), closed on August 7. The deal enhances value for NFP clients by enabling the company's Utah-based group benefits and retirement plan advisory businesses to collaborate with the Divergent team and align capabilities with client needs.

Mike Schneider, president of NFP's Central and West regions said, "Adding Divergent builds on our well-established presence in Utah and underscores our focus on scaling our wealth management and retirement expertise in the Western US and beyond. This acquisition also reinforces that NFP is an outstanding option for growing firms that value culture and who can benefit from the resources and support NFP offers."

"We're thrilled to join NFP and begin contributing to the success of a growing, people-first organization," said Collins and Ririe in a joint statement. "We know our clients have needs beyond wealth management and retirement, and as part of NFP we have a great opportunity to introduce a breadth of solutions that addresses these needs."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance). Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

