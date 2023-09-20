Oracle Adds AI Capabilities to Oracle Analytics Cloud

New self-service AI capabilities, including generative-AI assistants and augmented analytics help organizations improve how data impacts decision making

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oracle today showcased new AI-powered capabilities within Oracle Analytics Cloud. Leveraging the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Generative AI service, the new capabilities assist analytics self-service users to more quickly and efficiently conduct sophisticated analysis and make better business decisions without having to wait for data scientists or IT teams.

"Organizations across industries increasingly have all the data they need to enhance decision making, but the problem is that a lot of people still find the tools available to read and interpret that data intimidating because they don't believe they have the skills to use them," said T.K. Anand, executive vice president, Oracle Analytics. "We are working to solve this problem with the introduction of new AI-powered analytics and generative AI interactions in Oracle Analytics Cloud. The new capabilities build on the vision for augmented analytics and help make it easier for teams across the organization to work with data from multiple sources and types."

Newly announced capabilities include:

Generative AI Data Interactions : Help users, such as business analysts, interact with data and dashboards using natural language and generative-AI created responses. The new assistant goes beyond standard chat-based interactions and helps translate data into compelling interactions that brings analytics to life. In addition, photorealistic, AI-generated avatars, enabled via a partnership with : Help users, such as business analysts, interact with data and dashboards using natural language and generative-AI created responses. The new assistant goes beyond standard chat-based interactions and helps translate data into compelling interactions that brings analytics to life. In addition, photorealistic, AI-generated avatars, enabled via a partnership with Synthesia , can act as a news reader to deliver powerful and insightful data stories to business decision makers.

AI-Powered Document Understanding: Enrich analytics by using a new integration with OCI AI Services that applies AI models to read documents—such as JPEG and PDF files—and extract key values and their context. This helps organizations unlock information from documents to generate additional insights, even if the information has not been recorded in a central database. For example, this service can read individual pictures of receipts to ensure the totals match those reported in expense reports.

Contextual Insights: Make interacting with analytics dashboards a more informative and engaging experience for consumers by using machine learning to recommend insights based on the type and state of the data being viewed. These insights help users understand the meaning of the data without additional interpretation extending the augmented analytics already offered by Oracle Analytics Cloud.

Collaboration Software Integrations: Enable users to post dashboards, visualizations, and insights into real-time discussions through a new integration with Microsoft Teams. As with the previous integration with Slack, users can have informed and engaging discussions with their colleagues to better facilitate data-driven decisions within the collaboration tools that they are already using.

"The AI capabilities within Oracle Analytics Cloud help our employees and managers engage with data more naturally and get the answers they need in an efficient and timely manner," said Derek Hayden, senior vice president, Data Strategy and Analytics, OUTFRONT Media. "The avatars from Synthesia bring the answers to life and will change the way that our executives consume and value the data we share."

