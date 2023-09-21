Motif FoodWorks' Supplies Plant-Based Meat for Modern Corner Store, Foxtrot

Motif BeefWorks™ Plant-Based Beef Grounds are now available in a vegan taco salad at Foxtrot

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motif FoodWorks, the food technology company making plant-based foods more delicious, announced a partnership with Foxtrot, the next generation corner store and café, who is now offering Motif's alternative beef product in a premade meal across their 30 locations. This comes following Motif's entry into foodservice earlier this year, where the company launched their Motif BeefWorks™ Plant-Based Burger Patties and Grounds and Motif PorkWorks™ Plant-Based Grounds products.

Foxtrot, the Chicago-based brand known for redefining convenience for the modern consumer, offers a wide variety of products including freshly crafted chef-prepared meals, premium groceries, handpicked wine and spirits, snacks and sweets, along with personal care products. The brand initially signed an agreement with Motif for a limited time offering. However, Foxtrot opted to extend their partnership and make the product a multi-season feature on their menus. Foxtrot's Vegan Taco Salad featuring Motif BeefWorks™ Plant-Based Beef Grounds atop a bed of romaine lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, jalapeño, onion, cilantro and a lime vinaigrette, is currently available to purchase for pickup or delivery at all of Foxtrot's locations.

"Motif BeefWorks™ came with lots of deep savory flavor that we historically find absent in most plant-based alternative proteins. I was impressed by how workable the product really was...it seared, caramelized, and roasted much like animal-based proteins," said Justin Schaub, Senior Director of Culinary at Foxtrot Market. Schaub also added that "While perhaps not relevant to our current concept [the Taco Salad], I feel like the Motif product is [also] a best-in-class beef alternative for burger-making—especially smash burgers, which is the vehicle through which I first sampled the product."

"88% of consumers expect to maintain or increase their consumption of plant-based foods, and we're proud to create products that make that goal a little bit easier - and tastier," said Michael Leonard, CEO of Motif FoodWorks. "Working with partners like Foxtrot amplifies our mission to bring the next generation of delicious foods to the world by offering consumers the better tasting, plant-based options they have been demanding. This is only the beginning for Motif and we look forward to continuing our momentum into foodservice."

For more information about Motif's line of foodservice offerings, visit www.servewithmotif.com

To try Foxtrot's Vegan Taco Salad made with Motif BeefWorks™ Plant-Based Chili-Spiced Taco Grounds, visit your nearest Foxtrot location or order delivery from the app: https://foxtrotco.com/get-the-app

About Motif FoodWorks

Motif FoodWorks is creating the next generation of food. We are a food technology company developing breakthrough ingredients that unleash the promise of plant-based foods and transform the eating experience – from first bite to lasting impact. With food as our passion and innovation coded into our DNA, we are driven by the science of more. More taste. More texture. More choices for consumers. That is why our work has gone beyond the lab. We have taken it all the way to the plate with products grown from the universal experience of what great food should be: tantalizing, satiating, and nourishing. Our ecosystem of ingredients and finished products are designed for people of all habits and beliefs and with the health of our planet always in mind. Because at Motif, we believe the food of the future should set you free. For more information, visit www.madewithmotif.com.

About Foxtrot

Foxtrot is redefining convenience for the modern consumer, marrying the best of neighborhood retail and e-commerce technology to create a community of discovery. Its spaces offer the most-loved aspects of neighborhood cafés, and you can turn to the Foxtrot app or website for 30-minute delivery and five-minute pickup of a city's best goods – from local beers and fine wines to chef-prepared meals and everyday essentials. Foxtrot also ships the best of its favorite foods, goods and curated gifts nationwide via Foxtrot Anywhere. There are currently 30 Foxtrot locations across Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Austin, with plans to continue expansion in existing markets. For more information, visit https://foxtrotco.com/ or download in the App Store.

