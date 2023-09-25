HD Supply Appoints Marc Brown as Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Supply, a leading national wholesale distributor, today announced that Marc Brown has been named CEO, effective immediately.

Brown joined The Home Depot in 1998. During his 25-year tenure with the company, he has held a wide range of leadership positions across Store Operations, Pro and Supply Chain. Brown's extensive experiences throughout the company include tool rental, pro sales, regional vice president, senior vice president of retail operations, and most recently, senior vice president of supply chain.



"Marc is a tremendous, values-focused leader who has been at the center of our company's success for more than two decades," said Richard McPhail, executive vice president and chief financial officer of The Home Depot and chair of HD Supply. "He brings depth and breadth of experience across almost every aspect of our business, and I'm confident that he'll bring the same passion for serving our Pro and DIY customers to the MRO space."



Brown has played a critical role in transformational initiatives that have helped The Home Depot serve its customers and associates through a period of rapid growth, such as freight flow initiatives, on-shelf availability of products, and The Home Depot's enhanced retail labor model.



"I am thrilled to be joining the HD Supply family, a company that is an innovative and solutions-oriented leader in the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO) industry," said Marc Brown. "I look forward to building strong relationships with our associates, customers and supplier partners as we position the company for continued growth and success."

HD Supply , a wholly owned subsidiary of The Home Depot, is a leading wholesale distribution company serving customers and their communities across the Multifamily, Institutional, Hospitality, Trades, Government Housing, Healthcare, Building Services and Education industries through an expansive network of over 100 distribution centers across the U.S. & Canada. HD Supply offers customers a vast assortment of over 100,000 MRO, full-line janitorial and OS&E products from high-quality, national and private brands, all at competitive prices. Combined with our industry-leading services and solutions – including localized jobsite delivery, renovation programs, direct-ship options and innovative digital tools and capabilities, as well as dedicated sales and customer care teams – you can see why our more than 250,000 customers continue to trust HD Supply as their supplier of choice for serving their communities where people live, learn, work and play.

