RVshare and Grounded Partner to Launch Nations First Electric RV Rental Program in Detroit

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio and DETROIT, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RVshare , the largest community for RV owners and renters, debuts a new partnership with electric RV startup, Grounded, to bring a pioneering Electric Recreational Vehicle rental program to the Detroit market. These rentals are available exclusively on RVshare, making Grounded RVs the first electric vehicle fleet on the platform. This program, which is also supported by the Michigan Office for Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME), will provide sustainable travel options for travelers in a historically underserved city via a fleet of E-RVs available for daily hire.

(PRNewsfoto/RVshare) (PRNewswire)

This exclusive partnership with Grounded offers renters eco-friendly mobility, and a chance to provide firsthand feedback that will help refine and improve future iterations of the E-RV program and product development. The "G1 models" are built with zero-emissions technology, fulfilling broader sustainability goals that align with the mission of the OFME, and for an affordable cost. All three G1 electric camper vans will be available exclusively on RVshare starting at $199 for a 24-hour period.

"The partnership between RVshare and Grounded marks a significant step in RV innovation," says RVshare's CEO Jon Gray. "It is exciting to give customers access to the very first fleet of electric recreational vehicles to rent for a weekend of camping or a Big 10 tailgate. We look forward to seeing how interested parties test drive these units."

Other features and amenities of this program include:

Charging Support : At pickup, each renter will receive a comprehensive guide on charging locations along popular routes and a 24/7 support number for assistance in a pinch.

Insurance : All insurance requirements are seamlessly covered by RVshare, offering renters peace of mind during their travels.

Central Pickup Location : The pickup location at Michigan Central next to Roosevelt Park in Detroit is centrally located.

Free Parking : The Bagley Parking Hub at Michigan Central features free, secure parking where renters can leave their personal vehicles for the duration of their rental.

Camping Recommendations: Looking to take the RV for a quick spin to a local campground? RVshare recommends these top 10 campgrounds near Detroit including Thousand Trails St. Clair, Harbortown RV Resort, and Auburn Hills KOA. Looking to take the RV for a quick spin to a local campground? RVshare recommends thesenearincluding Thousand Trails St. Clair, Harbortown RV Resort, and Auburn Hills KOA.

"We're thrilled to partner with RVshare to offer a first-of-its-kind, fully electric, zero-emissions travel experience in Detroit, which is meaningful both because of Michigan's continued dedication to the future of transportation, and because our mission includes improving accessibility," said Grounded's CEO Sam Shapiro.

Bookings for these E-RV rentals will be exclusively managed through RVshare's platform, offering a seamless, hassle-free experience for renters. With competitive pricing and flexible rental periods, the G1 models come equipped with modern amenities and are designed for both comfort and sustainability.

To rent a Grounded G1 fleet on RVshare in Detroit visit:

https://rvshare.com/rvs/details/1686734

https://rvshare.com/rvs/details/1686913

https://rvshare.com/rvs/details/1686917

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare, you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 4 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, easily find RV rentals in the Detroit area. For more information, visit rvshare.com.

About Grounded

Grounded is a pioneer in electric vehicle technology, focusing on the development of electric recreational vehicles (E-RVs). The company believes the world would be a better place if people had the freedom and self-reliance to live, work and explore anywhere, sustainably integrated within nature. That's why we're leading the electric revolution of recreational vehicles to allow people to get closer to nature without harming it. Our G2 e-RV with 250 miles of range is planned for release in October 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RVshare