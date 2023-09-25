VARSITY SPIRIT ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL VARSITY SPIRIT SPRING BREAK PERFORMANCE AT WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT®

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit is proud to announce its inaugural Varsity Spirit Spring Break Performance, set to take place March 9 - 12, 2024 at the enchanting Walt Disney World Resort® in Orlando, Florida. This groundbreaking event promises an unforgettable experience for cheerleaders and dancers across the country.

Varsity Spirit (PRNewsFoto/Varsity Brands) (PRNewswire)

Performers will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their spirit and passion in front of a captivated audience at Disney's Magic Kingdom Theme Park in the heart of the most magical place on earth.

The Varsity Spirit Spring Break Performance marks a new era in the world of cheerleading and dance, offering anyone in grades 4 through 12 the chance to qualify via a short video tryout. This innovative approach allows talented performers from all corners of the country to showcase their skills and join in the excitement.

"The Varsity Spirit Spring Break Performance promises to be an unforgettable celebration of talent and teamwork, offering young people who may be interested in cheerleading or dance the opportunity to join us for a special event," said Varsity Spirit President, Bill Seely. "This new Varsity Spirit event is not just a performance, but a celebration of dreams realized and a chance to have an experience and create memories they will cherish for a lifetime."

Families are encouraged to join the festivities, making this event a true celebration for everyone. Attendees will have access to all the Walt Disney World® Theme Parks and can enjoy resort-style accommodations at the exquisite Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, ensuring non-stop entertainment and magical moments for all.

For more information, registration details, and event updates, please visit varsity.com. Join the conversation and stay connected by following Varsity Spirit on social media @VarsitySpirit.

