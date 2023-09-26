Choice Privileges Now Offering Guests Grubhub Delivery at 500 Choice Hotels

From adding more upscale hotel offerings to its family of participating hotel brands to offering two, new co-branded credit cards, the award-winning loyalty program continues to expand member opportunities and benefits

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) announced that Choice Privileges now offers food ordering and delivery through a collaboration with Grubhub , a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, to guests during stays at 500 participating Choice Hotels. As part of a continued reinvigoration of the award-winning loyalty program, Choice Privileges is expanding rewards and opportunities for guests during their travels.

Guests at participating midscale and extended stay Choice hotels brands, including Everhome Suites, Clarion Pointe, Comfort Inn, Mainstay Suites and Sleep Inn properties, will be able to access Grubhub's network of more than 365,000 restaurants and convenience offerings. To order, guests will be able to access a branded ordering and delivery experience within the Grubhub app while on the hotel's property and are able to receive two free months of Grubhub+, Grubhub's loyalty program that provides diners access to unlimited $0 delivery on orders of $12+.

"We are always looking to expand opportunities for Choice Privileges members, and we strive to focus on benefits that will add additional value for our members," said Julie Purser, vice president, loyalty strategy and membership rewards, Choice Hotels. "Offering $0 delivery fees with Grubhub enriches the guest experience at these participating hotels as it provides logistical and financial ease to guests seeking food delivery."

"Whether guests are traveling for work, relaxation or fun, we want to be their go-to delivery provider that keeps them fed no matter where they are," said Rob DelaCruz, vice president and general manager of Onsite Hospitality at Grubhub. "We're excited to offer a convenient and seamless ordering and delivery experience for Choice Hotel guests that allows them to explore the flavors of local communities across the country."

This expansion of Choice Privileges member benefits follows several other recent efforts to reinvigorate the loyalty program. Earlier this year, Choice launched two co-brand credit cards – the Choice Privileges Select Mastercard and Choice Privileges Mastercard – to offer travelers more ways to accelerate the amount of Choice Privileges points they earn while staying at participating Choice Hotels and on everyday spending like gas, groceries and home goods.

In July, Choice Hotels completed the successful integration of the Radisson Rewards Americas loyalty program into the Choice Privileges program. This enables the nearly 60 million Choice Privileges members to earn and redeem points at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands.

The integration of Radisson Rewards Americas into Choice Privileges expanded member benefits to include complimentary breakfast for members with Diamond status at Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, and Park Plaza hotels. Additional member benefits include:

The expanded types of hotels Choice Privileges members can earn and/or redeem points with including Luxurious Preferred Hotels & Resorts; PENN Casinos & Resorts; BlueGreen Vacations; and exclusive college football and basketball experiences.

"Your Extras:" Members can choose from selection of gift cards or Choice Privileges points when they check in for a stay that includes at least one Sunday through Thursday night at participating brands.

An Elite Welcome Gift of 250 Points: Gold, Platinum, and Diamond members receive 250 points per stay as a thank you.

For more information and to start planning your next getaway and earn travel rewards, visit ChoiceHotels.com and enroll in Choice Privileges for free.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing almost 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Choice Privileges®

The award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program enables members to earn and redeem points for reward nights at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories. Points can also be earned and/or redeemed with partners like Bluegreen Vacations, Penn Entertainment, and the iconic Circus Circus Hotel & Casino and Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Members can also exchange points for airline miles or redeem them for gift cards with popular restaurants and retail stores, stays at the luxurious Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and even VIP college football experiences. Choice Privileges Mastercard holders can earn more points faster, including on everyday spending. To enroll in the free Choice Privileges program or learn more about the Choice Privileges Mastercard credit cards, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

