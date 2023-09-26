Digital Healthcare Startup eyecbetter Launches Regulation C Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine.

Renowned Glaucoma Specialist Dr. Joel Solano Connects Glaucoma Patients with Innovative Digital Health Solutions that Help Prevent Blindness and Vision Loss.

LA QUINTA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyecbetter, a cutting-edge glaucoma digital health company founded by Dr. Joel Solano, is excited to announce the launch of its Regulation C Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine. With a mission to revolutionize the way patients manage their life-long glaucoma treatment journey, eyecbetter aims to raise funds to further develop and market its innovative digital health solutions, which include a wearable, no-touch, no-airpuff home tonometer and a patient app that provides real-time health nudges (with human care coordinator coaching) and seamless connectivity to glaucoma healthcare providers between clinic appointments.

Glaucoma, the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, affects over 100 million people globally. Driven by a passion to make a difference, Dr. Joel Solano founded eyecbetter with the vision to improve the outcomes and quality of life for glaucoma patients.

Eyecbetter has developed a suite of digital health solutions that empower patients to proactively monitor and manage their glaucoma from the comfort of their homes. Eyecbetter's Mobile App leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate and personalized glaucoma monitoring and lifestyle recommendations.

Eyecbetter's near term goals include accelerating our research and development efforts, streamlining regulatory approvals, and expanding our marketing reach. This campaign presents a unique opportunity for investors passionate about transforming glaucoma care and enhancing patient outcomes to support the groundbreaking work of Dr. Joel Solano and his team.

"I am thrilled to launch our Regulation C Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine and invite everyone to join us on this transformative journey to revolutionize glaucoma care," said Dr. Solano. "Eyecbetter's innovative digital health solutions empower patients to actively engage in the management of their eye disease, leading to better outcomes and an improved quality of life. With the support of our investors, we can create a significant impact on the lives of millions living with glaucoma."

StartEngine is a leading equity crowdfunding platform that connects groundbreaking startups with investors seeking innovative opportunities. With StartEngine and its team, eyecbetter is raising funds while also providing an opportunity for individuals to become part of the glaucoma digital health revolution.

Investors can learn more about the Regulation C Crowdfunding Campaign and support eyecbetter by visiting the company's campaign page on StartEngine click here. The campaign will give investors the opportunity to participate in the future of glaucoma care while fueling a solution ready to change how people with eye diseases receive care. Invest in more than just a company; invest in a movement that will transform glaucoma care as we know it.

About Eye C Better: Eyecbetter is a digital health startup company founded by renowned glaucoma specialist Dr. Joel Solano. The company develops cutting-edge digital health solutions, leveraging AI and machine learning technology, to empower glaucoma patients to actively monitor and manage their condition from the comfort of their homes. Through its innovative solutions, eyecbetter believes it will improve patient outcomes and transform the glaucoma care landscape.

