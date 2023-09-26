Looks to Die For: Spirit Halloween Announces its Most Exciting Looks for 2023

The Halloween retailer reveals its highly anticipated annual list of hottest costumes and decor for 2023, with items spanning from Barbie to family-friendly, to classic horror, and everything in between

"We know how important the right costume is for that perfect Halloween moment. That's why we spend all year creating, crafting, and cultivating the best costume and accessory assortment on the planet," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "Whether you're creating a classic show-stopping look inspired by your favorite characters, or hunting for the perfect group costume for your crew, Spirit Halloween's quality, imagination, and attention to detail will not disappoint for Halloween season or those everyday spooky vibes."

In honor of the brand's 40th season, Spirit Halloween is inviting everyone to go bigger than ever this Halloween. This year's offerings include timeless classics like horror monsters, family-friendly looks, all Barbie everything, cult-classic clowns, and many more killer styles.

It's Barbieween

Barbie fans can bring officially licensed looks to life, including costumes straight from 2023's mega hit. The retailer's Barbie collection has high quality, wear-anywhere looks and accessories for kids and adults. From Retro Skating Barbie and Ken to Western Barbie and Ken , to the Classic Barbie Bodycon Dress and Classic Cardigan , every Barbie lover can find their Dream Closet outfit. For DIY costume fans, the iconic Barbie Box elevates any Barbie-inspired look.

#Group Goals

Family-themed costumes are hot across all age groups this year and Spirit has options for everybody. Families and friends can represent their animated favorites from the endearing dogs that make Bluey special to beloved The Nightmare Before Christmas characters. Fans of the most recent Disney+ hit can even find styles from the cast of The Little Mermaid .

Horror's Comeback Era

Classic horror never dies, especially in 2023. Chucky is coming of rage with a third season, Ghostface unretired with a sixth installment, and Michael Myers is terrorizing new generations through streaming. With items inspired by blockbuster icons like Freddy Kruger , traditional clowns, zombies, and more, Spirit Halloween has scary finds for all. For the first year ever, the retailer is also carrying exclusive Universal Monsters looks, providing first-time access to officially licensed costumes like Frankenstein , Bride of Frankenstein , and Invisible Man.

The Klowns are Popping Hot

With the cult-classic film Killer Klowns celebrating its 35th anniversary and transforming into a video game property, Spirit Halloween is helping enthusiasts create killer celebrations. From costumes like Shorty and Jumbo to frighteningly lifelike Slim and Shorty animatronics, and collectibles like the iconic Popcorn Gun , fans can find new officially licensed merchandise.

Let the Games Begin

Indie smash hit Poppy Playtime is crushing the YouTube gameplay community with billions of views and counting, as the third installment is coming soon. With over 50 million players, Fall Guys has skyrocketed in popularity since its last release in May. As gaming hype continues to grow, Spirit Halloween is bringing Poppy Playtime's iconic Huggy Wuggy to life as well as an exclusive assortment of Fall Guys costumes. Kids can also get ready for the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's movie with costumes direct from the hit franchise.

Viral Magic

Practicing a different type of magic, the Netflix show Wednesday has brought the Addams Family back into the spotlight with scenes that have millions of views. Wednesday has TikTok in a frenzy with her iconic dancing. The Hogwarts train is in full force with the Hogwarts Legacy video game and upcoming TV series. From Harry Potter characters to styles from the Addams Family , Spirit Halloween has magical looks for every house.

Cartoons Never Go Out of Style

Thanks to easy streaming access and successful reboots, cartoons are having a modern renaissance. This year, SpongeBob was named the most in-demand children's TV show and the TMNT movie passed the $100 million mark globally. Kids and adults can check out outfits from classic animated films and TV shows including Scooby-Doo , The Flintstones , Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , SpongeBob SquarePants, and South Park .

Halloween Isn't Just One Day…

It's a lifestyle. From board games like Spirit Halloween Monopoly , to accessories like crossbody bags and backpacks , to stylish home decor , Spirit Halloween is hooking up super fans with more ways than ever to embrace Halloween and stay on trend with the spooky aesthetic long after the trick-or-treat candy is gone.

About Spirit Halloween

Celebrating 40-years of business, Spirit Halloween (SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country. With more than 1,500 seasonal locations in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com.

