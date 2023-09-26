TODAY's Dylan Dreyer Joins Forces with Beyond Celiac to Drive Celiac Disease Awareness and Research

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC News meteorologist and co-host of the 3rd Hour of TODAY, Dylan Dreyer, has teamed up with the non-profit organization Beyond Celiac to raise awareness and support their mission of accelerating research for treatments and a cure for celiac disease. This dynamic partnership aims to shed light on the challenges faced by individuals and families affected by celiac disease while driving groundbreaking research efforts to bring relief and hope to millions worldwide.

Celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder triggered by the ingestion of gluten, affects an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, making it one of the most common genetic conditions in the world. Dylan Dreyer's personal connection to the cause brings an authentic and heartfelt commitment to the campaign. As a mother of a young son diagnosed with celiac disease, Dreyer understands the challenges that families undergo in navigating a gluten-free lifestyle while dealing with the physical and emotional aspects of the condition.

Dreyer will be the keynote speaker at the Beyond Celiac Summit for the Celiac Community in Greenwich, Connecticut, on September 30, and the emcee at the Step Beyond Celiac 5K in Boston suburb Waltham, Massachusetts, on October 14. People interested in participating in either event can visit BeyondCeliac.org for more information.

"I am thrilled to be joining forces with Beyond Celiac to make a difference in the lives of those living with celiac disease," said Dreyer. "When my son Calvin was diagnosed, we got some answers, but I also got firsthand perspective on the struggles families face every day. By raising awareness and supporting research efforts, we can bring much-needed attention to this condition and work towards finding better treatments and, ultimately, a cure."

Beyond Celiac is a leading advocate for the celiac disease community, dedicated to improving the quality of life for those living with the condition. Their initiatives focus on driving research, advocating for policy changes, and promoting public awareness of celiac disease.

"We are honored to have Dylan's support as we strive to elevate the conversation around celiac disease and its impact on individuals and families," said Alice Bast, CEO of Beyond Celiac. "Her involvement will undoubtedly bring more attention to the cause, help our community to eat without fear, and live life to the fullest."

Through this partnership, Dylan Dreyer and Beyond Celiac aim to break down barriers, promote understanding, and catalyze critical research endeavors that will pave the way for better treatments and improved quality of life for those living with celiac disease.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure serving as a patient advocacy and research-driven organization working to drive diagnosis and accelerate the discovery of new treatments. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the broad community of those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac.

