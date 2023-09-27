12th Annual "Gather for the Gift" Event by Gift of Adoption Raises Over $400K To Help Unite Children in Vulnerable Circumstances with Families

Guests gathered at the Old Post Office in Chicago to raise awareness and funds to support the adoptions of children in vulnerable circumstances

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Thursday, Sept. 21, nonprofit Gift of Adoption's signature fundraiser "Gather the Gift" brought together nearly 400 guests, raised more than $410K, and treated guests to a heartfelt performance by country recording artist Jimmy Wayne.

Gift of Adoption marks 5,000th child brought home since founding. (PRNewswire)

"The tremendous outpouring of support we received at this event is vital to our mission to help children in need of loving, stable homes," said Gift of Adoption CEO Pam Devereux. "Whether it's a child with a medical condition, siblings at risk of separation, teens about to age out of foster care, or other similarly precarious circumstances, our grants help families with the financial support needed to complete their adoptions."

It has been reported that one-third of Americans have considered adoptions, but fewer than 4% complete the process, often citing high expenses as a barrier. Gift of Adoption steps in with grants up to $15,000 to help overcome the financial obstacles. With more than 140 million children orphaned worldwide, the need is great. No one knows that better than former foster youth, award-winning country recording artist, and New York Times bestselling author Jimmy Wayne, who delivered the evening's keynote address.

The Old Post office in Chicago hosted the celebratory gathering of corporate sponsors, donors, and dignitaries, such as Wayne and Gift of Adoption ambassador and professional race car driver Chloe Chambers. The live auction, which included items and experiences such as a chef's tasting at Topolobampo and a golf getaway, generated nearly $60K in donations. The official fundraiser was also followed by an after-party and jam session led by the Old Town School of Music.

Other notable attendees included the Gonzalez family, who brought home three brothers earlier this year who had been at-risk of separation after spending five years in an Ecuadorian orphanage. "We were honored to host the Gonzalez family at Gather, as they represent the importance of the work our donors make possible and a huge milestone for this organization," said Devereux. "When the Gonzalez family brought Jossue and his brothers home earlier this year, it marked the 5,000th child united with their forever family with the help of a grant from our organization. At Gift of Adoption, we are driven every day to help children like Jossue, Darwin and Abraham grow up together in loving, stable families."

About Gift of Adoption

Gift of Adoption is a national charity that awards grants to complete the adoptions of children in vulnerable circumstances – giving them permanent families and the chance to thrive. Priority is placed on children for whom this may be their one opportunity to be adopted, such as those at risk of separation from siblings, entering foster care, aging out of a care system or with medical needs. With 27 chapters throughout the U.S., Gift of Adoption has awarded more than $16.1 million in grants and united more than 5,200 children with forever families since its founding in 1996. The organization has earned the prestigious Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, is a BBB Accredited Charity and was named a Platinum Transparency 2022 award recipient by Candid.

