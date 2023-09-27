Alley Cat Allies Earns Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alley Cat Allies, the leader of the global movement to protect cats and kittens, is proud to announce that its strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency has earned a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator. This rating designates Alley Cat Allies as an official "Give With Confidence" organization, indicating that it is using donations effectively based on Charity Navigator's criteria.

Donations to Alley Cat Allies support work in the following areas:

Advocacy work for laws that protect and improve the lives of cats and increase investigation and prosecution of animal cruelty;

Humane and direct care for cats that encompasses disaster response, emergency surgery, spay and neuter, vaccinations, microchipping, and other needed treatment; and education and outreach programs to empower grassroots groups, individuals, and leaders to improve their communities for cats;

Advocacy for nonlethal, evidence-based policies and programs to benefit cats and communities, including Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR).

"Good governance and financial health continue to be a priority for Alley Cat Allies, and the Four-Star Charity Navigator rating is further evidence of our commitment to excel in these areas," said Coryn Julien, communications director for Alley Cat Allies. "We thank our supporters for standing with us in trust and solidarity as we work to protect and improve the lives of cats and kittens everywhere."

Charity Navigator is America's largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator. Since 2001, the organization has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually.

"We are delighted to provide Alley Cat Allies with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence," said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Alley Cat Allies is able to accomplish in the years ahead."

Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, referred to as beacons. Currently, nonprofits can earn scores for the Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons.

Learn more about Alley Cat Allies' work to protect cats at alleycat.org.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization for cats with a mission to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats and kittens. Together with our more than 800,000 supporters, we work toward a world where all cats are valued and every community has humane and effective programs and policies to defend them.

Through our fearless advocacy, humane care, education and outreach, and law and policy activism, we empower and mobilize citizens, advocates, grassroots groups, shelters, veterinary professionals, and elected officials across the United States and around the world to improve their communities for cats through nonlethal, evidence-based approaches.

Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, Linkedin and YouTube.

