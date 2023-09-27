United Direct Solutions Drives Health Insurance Businesses During Open Enrollment

Marketing Leader Provides Tips for Effective Audience Engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Open Enrollment approaches – the annual window spanning November to January – United Direct Solutions (UDS), a marketing industry leader enabling meaningful connection between companies and their audiences since 1980, stands as the authoritative guide for healthcare and health insurance businesses seeking to reach target audiences through effective omni-channel strategies.

"Open Enrollment represents a pivotal period for individuals and families to select or modify their health insurance coverage. It is critical for health insurance providers to connect with target audiences about their offerings in a clear and meaningful way," said Dayna Neumann, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at United Direct Solutions. "UDS ensures the safe and secure delivery of all branding and legal information to our clients' members and prospective members in a timely, efficient and effective manner to make informed decisions."

For a successful Open Enrollment season, United Direct Solutions recommends the following tips:

Establish automated workflows during the early stages to ensure comprehensive process documentation

Implement a well-structured communication plan with detailed execution strategies, discerning between various outcomes of engagement

Execute an omni-channel approach, including healthcare digital marketing and direct mail, with consistent messaging to increase response

Keep creative elements simple with a compelling call-to-action to gain information

Incorporate essential tracking tactics and potential enhancements, such as Informed Delivery

Through decades of research and the most up-to-date technology, United Direct Solutions is a trusted partner spearheading tailored marketing campaigns for health insurance providers. By utilizing data and analytics, UDS segments audiences and crafts targeted messages fitted to each group's preferences and needs. With that comes a guarantee of the highest level of data and document management, compliance monitoring, privacy and security. The UDS team uses encryption and stringent access controls, offering secure client portals and maintaining multi-layered network defenses.

With HITRUST CSF, SOC2 Type 2 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications under HIPPA, United Direct Solutions has a proven track record of compliant and successful campaigns during Open Enrollment. Offering a wide range of healthcare marketing solutions, including direct mail and digital marketing, UDS helps businesses develop and execute budget-minded marketing campaigns tailored to their specific needs.

United Direct Solutions also provides comprehensive solutions to help businesses streamline their Open Enrollment communications so they can instead focus on growing their business. Without overhauling a company's existing communications processes, UDS specializes in auditing procedures, streamlining workflows and optimizing list management and API integration.

To learn more about how UDS can help health insurance businesses reach their goals during Open Enrollment, or to request a free consultation, visit www.udsolutions.com.

About United Direct Solutions

United Direct Solutions provides clients with the most effective methods to connect, engage and communicate with their audiences. Since 1980, their marketing solutions have grown from direct mail service to digital marketing, billing, data and document security, embracing and engaging the latest platforms and technologies. At the forefront of innovation, automation and expertise, United Direct Solutions develops and implements communications strategies that demonstrates the value of connection and the power of personalized communications. For more information, visit www.udsolutions.com.

