2023 South Korea Week kicked off in Shenyang.

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of September 24, 2023 China-ROK Friendship Night Gala was held at the Shengjing Grand Theater, Shenyang city.

2023 China-ROK Friendship Night Gala, is one of the important activities of the South Korea Week. The 2023 South Korea Week is themed "Sharing Opportunities, Developing Together, Creating a Future Together". During the event, multiple economic, trade and cultural exchange activities will be held, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee.

This year coincides with the 20th session of the South Korea Week. Shenyang holds South Korea Week Themed Exhibition at the Liaoning International Fair for Investment and Trade Exhibition Hall at the New World Expo, with an exhibition area of 2,106 square meters.

It is the largest exhibition area for a single country among the themed exhibitions during the Liaoning International Fair for Investment and Trade.

The exhibition invites Fortune 500 companies such as Hyundai Motors, CJ, and LG Electronics, as well as leading enterprises in industries such as Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Orion, Nongshim, New Life and Shenyang Xinri Aluminium Products Co., Ltd.

The exhibits cover over 600 types in 9 major categories, including hydrogen energy vehicle, equipment manufacturing, high-end healthcare, life and health, food and modern service.

During the South Korea Week, a symposium for Shenyang and ROK key enterprises will be held. Moreover, focusing on the fields of food, medical cosmetology, life and health, cross-border e-commerce and cultural tourism, multiple economic and trade negotiations, investment promotion meetings and professional forums will be held.

At the exhibition site of South Korea Pavilion, a variety of immersive experiences will be provided every day, including folk performances and Korean specialty food production activities.

The Xita Characteristic Block in Heping District and the Xingshun Night Market in Huanggu District will also hold the China-ROK Food Festival and China-ROK Fashion Festival respectively, to create new culture and leisure consumption scenarios with strong Korean elements.

