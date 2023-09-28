Insider Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omnichannel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023

Insider , a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences, is trusted by 1,200+ leading enterprise companies and high-growth startups, including Samsung, Coca-Cola, Vodafone, GAP, MAC, Virgin, Burger King, Toyota, Santander, Allianz, Adidas, Singapore Airlines, CNN, Lenovo, Madeira Madeira, Marks & Spencer, and many more, to help global brands accelerate growth and deliver the fastest time to value.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider , one platform for building individualized, cross-channel customer experiences, today announced it has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49727423, August 2023).

The first-ever IDC MarketScape report on Omnichannel Marketing Platforms covers 14 worldwide Omnichannel Marketing vendors based on their product capabilities and market strategy.

Gerry Murray, Research Director, Marketing and Sales Technology at IDC, noted: "The big names in the market no longer have a decisive technological advantage, which is symptomatic of a mature market. In fact, a group of disruptors led by platforms like Insider are either at or above technical parity with the conventional solutions."

The IDC MarketScape recognizes Insider as a Leader, noting that it "supports an impressive array of multichannel marketing tactics including email, marketing, website personalization, push notifications, and in-app messaging."

Hande Cilingir, Co-Founder and CEO at Insider, said, "Most marketers dream of being able to deliver a unique experience per person that is personalized and connected across channels. Unfortunately, most brands fail to deliver on this promise because of the inability to activate customer data that is locked in siloes or because the very tech stack that should support them does the opposite - it hinders them. Whether this is because marketers are reliant on single-point solutions or they have put their trust in the well-known cloud players that promise the world but ultimately cannot deliver. At Insider, our mission is to develop industry-first solutions that anticipate and solve marketers' biggest frustrations and challenges before they arise. We've recently launched Sirius AI™ — the world's most comprehensive Generative AI solution for customer experience to help marketing teams achieve higher productivity and efficiency. By removing common roadblocks and putting daily time-consuming tasks, including segment discovery, message creation, and journey orchestration, on autopilot, our vision is to help marketers focus on strategy and high-leverage work to help brands achieve new levels of growth."

Customer Journey Orchestration Across 12+ Channels to Deliver Seamless Customer Experiences

Insider's platform enables marketers to collect customer data and activate it across 12+ channels, including web, app, email, push notifications, SMS, WhatsApp, Ads, and more. The research also notes that marketers who wish to engage customers across multiple channels require additional point solutions and end up with a complex infrastructure. Insider simplifies the omnichannel marketing setup by providing data, AI, and channels in one seamless platform. Slazenger , a global sports retailer, for example, realized 49x ROI by leveraging Insider's omnichannel marketing platform .

The platform allows marketers to craft omnichannel experiences across a wide range of channels, including new disruptive channels like:

WhatsApp Commerce: End-to-End, Two-Way Conversational Buying Experiences

Insider's Meta-powered WhatsApp Commerce enables brands to deliver end-to-end conversational experiences where consumers can discover, browse, and buy directly within WhatsApp. By leveraging templates for product catalogs, category lists, and detailed description cards, businesses can run conversational campaigns for various scenarios to enhance AOV, repurchase rate, and more. MadeiraMadeira , Brazil's biggest home goods platform, improved AOV and achieved a 3.5X higher conversion rate with Insider's WhatsApp Commerce solution. enables brands to deliver end-to-end conversational experiences where consumers can discover, browse, and buy directly within WhatsApp. By leveraging templates for product catalogs, category lists, and detailed description cards, businesses can runfor various scenarios to enhance AOV, repurchase rate, and more.biggest home goods platform, improved AOV and achieved a 3.5X higher conversion rate with Insider's WhatsApp Commerce solution.

AMP-Powered Emails: Interactive Web-style Experiences on Email

Insider's AMP emails have 130% higher form submissions, 5X greater engagement, and 107% higher ROI compared to regular emails. With AMP, brands can deliver web-like experiences within emails, such as click-to-submit NPS surveys, collapsible menus, swipe-able gallery experiences, travel bookings, zero-party data collection surveys, and more. NA-KD, Europe's fastest-growing fashion brand , increased customer lifetime value by 25% with Insider 's AMP-powered emails. have 130% higher form submissions, 5X greater engagement, and 107% higher ROI compared to regular emails. With AMP, brands can deliver web-like experiences within emails, such as click-to-submit NPS surveys, collapsible menus, swipe-able gallery experiences, travel bookings, zero-party data collection surveys, and more., increased customer lifetime value by's AMP-powered emails.

SMS: To Engage your Offline Users

Insider's SMS enables brands to drive sales, deliver exclusive offers, and maximize marketing efforts by engaging offline users with relevant, contextual SMS campaigns. NA-KD, Europe's fastest-growing fashion brand achieved 72X ROI with unified SMS messaging Insider's SMS enables brands to drive sales, deliver exclusive offers, and maximize marketing efforts by engaging offline users with relevant, contextual SMS campaigns.achieved

Insider's powerful journey orchestration solution — Architect enables marketers to focus on building connected and seamless omnichannel experiences rather than disconnected messages and campaigns. Marketers can build experiences across digital (web and app) and messaging channels in one single canvas while leveraging advanced features like journey templates, triggers, journey prioritization, and more. Read more on how MAC Cosmetics, a global beauty and cosmetics retailer, achieves 17.2x ROI using Insider's cross-channel journey orchestration .

Craft Omnichannel Customer Journeys in a Fraction of the Time with Sirius AITM : The World's Most Comprehensive Generative AI for CX

Insider recently launched Sirius AITM — the world's first end-to-end Generative CX solution for customer experience. Sirius AI™ removes weeks of manual effort and eliminates guesswork at every level of CX creation. With Sirius AI™, marketers can build targeted customer segments in a fraction of the time, orchestrate connected journeys in seconds, and generate copy automatically. Insider's patent-pending Generative AI solution delivers trustworthy, relevant, personalized experiences - on autopilot - making marketing teams 60% more productive and efficient while driving new levels of growth and revenue.

Insider enhanced its suite of AI capabilities that already include predictive segments and analytics, next best offers and channels, and send time optimization for messages to add further capabilities like segment discovery, generative journey creation, generative message creation, and more.

Build Unified Customer Profiles with Data From First and Third-Party Sources

Insider's platform offers built-in features for gathering extensive customer data, including behaviors, attributes, and preferences, and seamlessly integrates it with a brand's existing tech stack. Insider also launched its Integration Hub that gives marketers access to 100+ connectors from their first-party tech stack, including Analytics, CRM, Loyalty, Ads, and more. This not only enables brands to consolidate the data but also to immediately leverage it for creating audience segments and dynamic content. As a result, they can deliver highly personalized experiences at a large scale in real-time to anonymous visitors and signed-in customers.

Built for Enterprise Scale

Insider's platform has been built for enterprise-scale global brands to handle high volumes of data, campaigns, and customer profiles. Insider's platform manages over 1.4 B+ customer profiles, while brands deliver more than 50 B+ push notifications in a month across the globe. Insider's scale and localized customer support in 26 markets make it the #1 choice for omnichannel marketers.

