WIN YOUR WAY TO LAS VEGAS WITH POKERSTARS

PokerStars announce full NAPT schedule which highlights more ways for players and racing fans to win their way to Las Vegas for epic Live Poker and an Oracle Red Bull Racing Fan Experience this November

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerStars are set to take over Las Vegas this November and are offering players the chance to win exclusive packages to get in on the action. The North American Poker Tour (NAPT) will be returning for the first time in 12 years from November 4-12 just days before PokerStars' partner Oracle Red Bull Racing will shoot for gold in this season's penultimate race.

The NAPT full schedule, which is now available here, has something for everyone. With a jam-packed schedule and an abundance of exclusive player activities, PokerStars are excited to be bring a first-class Live Poker experience back to North America.

Schedule highlights include:

NAPT Main Event: November 6–11 - $1,650

NAPT NLH Super High Roller: November 5-6 – $10,300

NAPT NLH Cup: November 9-12 – $550

NAPT NLH High Roller: November 10-12 – $5,300

NAPT NLH Mystery Bounty: November 11-12 – $1,100

Poker players and racing fans are being offered the chance to win epic Vegas Gold Passes which will see them sit down at the Resorts World Las Vegas tables and enjoy an exciting Oracle Red Bull Racing fan experience.

The package, worth $20,300 / €18,600 is available to win through various channels and includes the following:

Seat in the $5 ,300 NAPT Las Vegas High Roller ( November 10-12 )

3-day pass for two ( November 16-18 ) for Oracle Red Bull Racing Fan Experience in Las Vegas

10 nights hotel accommodation for two ( November 09-19 ) at Resorts World Las Vegas, including taxes and resort fees

$3,653 towards flights and expenses

Power Path Gold Pass Special Edition

Available markets: .COM, Italy

Players in .COM and Italy liquidities will have the opportunity to win a Vegas Gold Pass through Power Path. Power Path is free to enter, with any player who plays real money on the site receiving a $0.50 Step 1 ticket. These passes can be redeemed for entry into an online tournament or an all-expenses paid trip to major poker destinations.

From 2 – 26 October, Power Path will be supercharged, with 50 guaranteed Gold Passes to be won. Players on .COM are guaranteed 50 x Gold Passes with 10 of those redeemable for special Vegas Bundles. For the Italian market, 10 guaranteed Gold Passes will be up for grabs with 2 lucky winners able to redeem their pass for a Vegas Bundle.

The Vegas Bundles, worth $20,300 / €18,600 ($10k added value compared to standard Gold Pass prizes) are available to redeem on a first come, first serve basis.

Vegas Gold Pass Grind

Available markets: Spain

For players in Spain, an opportunity to rake your way to Vegas is available through the Vegas Gold Pass Grind from 25 September – 25 October. 3 x Vegas Gold Passes worth €18,600 will be awarded through a Rake Race, with the top 3 players at the end of the promotional period receiving a coveted pass.

Vegas Gold Pass Freeroll

Available markets: France, Spain

Two more Vegas Gold Pass opportunities are available for players in France and Spain. From 25 September – 26 October, any player who deposits using a code during the specified period will receive a ticket for a freeroll on 26 October. The Vegas Gold Pass Freeroll will award 2 x Vegas Gold Passes.

Vegas Gold Pass (NACOOP)

Available markets: Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ontario

The North American Championship of Online Poker (NACOOP) kicked off 15 September, with tournament running for players in MI+NJ, PA and ON until 2 October. The championship's Main Events which take October 1-2 will award a Vegas Gold Pass for respective winners in USCOOP, PACOOP and ONCOOP.

For more information on NACOOP, head to PokerStars Blog.

Vegas Infinite Gold Pass

Available markets: Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ontario, UK

From October 13- October 28, Vegas Infinite players can enter one of 8 Feeder Freerolls by answering a multiple-choice question within the product, then playing an 8 Handed Final, where the winner will win a Vegas Gold Pass.

The Freerolls will take place on the following dates:

Freeroll 1: Friday October 13 6pm ET

Freeroll 2: Saturday October 14 6pm ET

Freeroll 3: Friday October 15 6pm ET

Freeroll 4: Saturday October 20 6pm ET

Freeroll 5: Friday October 21 6pm ET

Freeroll 6: Saturday October 22 6pm ET

Freeroll 7: Sunday October 23 Noon ET

Last Chance Freeroll: Thursday October 26 6pm ET

8 Handed Final: Friday October 28 at 6pmET.

Players can also buy-in directly to play at NAPT Las Vegas, more details can be found here.

PokerStars CEO Kevin Harrington commented:

"We are delighted to be bringing back the NAPT after 12 years, with Resorts World Las Vegas as our first stop. Building on the success of our European Poker Tour, we are excited to bring epic Live Poker back to North America and demonstrate to our players across the globe how we embody our passion for players." He went on to say: "We take pride in making our events accessible to all players. The introduction of the Vegas Gold Pass allows us to award players with a package trip to Las Vegas to enjoy classic Live Poker action, as well as being entertained by an epic Oracle Red Bull Racing Fan Experience."

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR) (EURONEXT: FLTR).

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/.

