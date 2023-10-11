Arelion Adds Vancouver PoP at eStruxture Site in Harbour Centre Building

New fully diverse PoP serves demand for content and cloud applications in media and technology markets

STOCKHOLM and MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced a new partnership with eStruxture , the largest Canadian cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider, deploying a fully diverse Point-of-Presence (PoP) at eStruxture's VAN-2 site in the Harbour Centre Building, the largest carrier hotel in the Vancouver market. Arelion's second fully diverse PoP in the Vancouver market will provide wholesale and enterprise customers with high-speed connectivity to Arelion's global IP backbone and access to Arelion's ecosystem of cloud, content and application providers, enabling further growth in Vancouver's gaming, film and technology markets.

Arelion, connecting a brighter future (PRNewsfoto/Arelion) (PRNewswire)

eStruxture's Harbour Centre data center site is strategically located in downtown Vancouver, offering business continuity, scalability and low-latency service delivery to customers on a global scale. Vancouver is one of North America's fastest-growing tech job markets, with over 111,000 tech jobs in the region as of 2022 . The city is also the third largest film and TV production center in North America . As a result of these booming industries, there is significant demand in the Vancouver market for low-latency, high-quality connectivity services to provide multi-cloud access that enables digitalization.

Vancouver is a gateway to Asian markets, with new subsea cables driving significant traffic growth in the region, including Google's Topaz subsea cable connecting Canada to Japan . Arelion's new PoP will meet the needs of wholesale customers seeking fully diverse connectivity to markets in Vancouver and Asia while providing enterprises in Vancouver's technology, gaming and media production industries with high-capacity access to Arelion's full ecosystem of cloud and content services, including direct, fully resilient access to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud on a global basis.

"We partnered with eStruxture because they are well-positioned to help us provide our services at scale to customers in Vancouver, enabling a new level of network quality in the market," said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Strategic Sales & Network Development, Arelion. "eStruxture provides an optimal solution to reach the established customer ecosystem in the Harbour Centre facility, with sufficient power, physical security and connectivity that will enable us to provide affordable, low-latency services to our customers with diverse connections to our global network."

"Our partnership with Arelion underscores our ongoing dedication to helping our customers extend their reach as their business necessitates it. We're actively expanding our carrier-neutral ecosystem to provide our customers with superior network connectivity choices. This new Point of Presence (PoP) will offer enhanced redundancy and capacity, lower latency, and enable us to effectively support our customers' sustained growth." says Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture Data Centers

With the addition of this PoP at eStruxture's Harbour Centre site, Arelion provides customers in Canada with enhanced access to Arelion's number one ranked Internet backbone, AS1299, as well as Arelion's portfolio of leading connectivity services, including high-speed IP Transit , Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) , Cloud Connect , Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC), IPX and DDoS Mitigation services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About eStruxture

eStruxture is the largest Canadian data center provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. Our solutions are designed to give you more: more locations, more capacity, more connections that enable you to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and offer your business the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes.

Headquartered in Montreal, eStruxture provides access to an ecosystem of almost 1,200 customers that trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, security and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.

For more information, visit www.estruxture.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

