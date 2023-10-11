Delta Dental of California and Affiliates' First Female CEO Announces Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of California and affiliates today announced updates to its leadership structure to align with the promotion of Sarah Chavarria to chief executive officer (CEO), upon the retirement of current CEO Mike Castro, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Headshot of Sarah Chavarria (PRNewswire)

In her new role as the first female CEO of Delta Dental of California and affiliates, Sarah Chavarria's executive leadership team will include:

Alicia Weber , executive vice president and chief financial officer

Mike Hankinson , executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer

Jennifer MacGilvray , executive vice president and chief quality officer

Earl Parker , executive vice president and chief operations officer

Dominic Titcombe , executive vice president and chief information officer

MohammadReza Navid , executive vice president and chief relationship and business development officer

Brian Sherman , executive vice president and chief people officer

Kurt Schroeder , executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer

Jennifer Cheles , vice president of strategy integration

Marianne Ortiz , president of Delta Dental of Puerto Rico

Sarah Chavarria has served as president since 2022 and has led the Operations, Technology, People, Growth, Marketing and Communications divisions in her six years at the organization.

"These organizational changes will foster strong, focused connection and collaboration among our teams and help us continue to provide access to quality oral health care for the more than 45 million people who depend on us," said Sarah Chavarria, incoming chief executive officer. "As we look to the future with this new structure, I believe we are more prepared than ever to take exceptional care of the stakeholders with whom we partner and serve."

About the Company

The company is comprised of Delta Dental of California; Delta Dental Insurance Company; Delta Dental of Pennsylvania; Delta Dental of New York, Inc.; Delta Dental of the District of Columbia; Delta Dental of Delaware, Inc.; Delta Dental of West Virginia, Inc.; and their affiliated companies. Since 1955, we have provided comprehensive, high-quality oral health care benefits and now serve more than 45 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia.* The company and its affiliates are part of Delta Dental Plans Association, and through our national network of Delta Dental companies, we offer dental coverage in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories. We offer vision coverage through DeltaVision in 15 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about Delta Dental of California and affiliates, please visit www.deltadentalins.com.

*Operating areas encompass Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For More Information, Contact:

Katherine Wilburn

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Delta Dental of California and affiliates

kwilburn@delta.org

(PRNewsfoto/Delta Dental of California) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delta Dental of California and affiliates