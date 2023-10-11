Evsie Launches 'Our Kind of Girl' Campaign

Retailer awards young girls across the country doing good in their communities

DULUTH, Minn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evsie, the popular girls fashion brand known for empowering young girls to be confident and express their individuality, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new cause campaign. This exciting campaign, called "Our Kind of Girl," aims to celebrate and recognize the incredible achievements of young girls across the country who are making a positive impact in their communities.

evsie, style with all your heart (PRNewswire)

Kicking off on International Day of the Girl, the Our Kind of Girl campaign highlights the importance of kindness, compassion, and community involvement. Evsie believes that every girl has the power to change the world and wants to honor those who are taking action at a young age. By showcasing their stories and initiatives, Evsie hopes to inspire other young girls to get involved and make a difference.

"We are incredibly excited to launch the Our Kind of Girl campaign," said Swati Kelkar, head of Evsie. "We believe in the power of girls to change the world, and we want to support and celebrate their incredible achievements. This campaign will showcase the inspiring stories of young girls who are making a difference and encouraging others to follow their lead."

Throughout the annual campaign, Evsie will be featuring stories of remarkable young girls who are actively involved in various causes and initiatives. From organizing drives to collect art supplies or books for kids to raising awareness about important social issues, such as mental health, these extraordinary girls are setting an example for their peers and serving as role models for future generations. The campaign will also include a direct donation from evsie and provide customers with the option to donate directly to the young girls' organization during checkout in evsie stores.

Each recipient will be given the Our Kind of Girl Award, which includes a custom Evsie lighted award with the words 'you brighten the world with kindness' and personalized with their name and date.

The Our Kind of Girl Award aligns with Evsie's mission of empowering young girls and encouraging them to be confident, compassionate, and fearless. Through this campaign, Evsie aims to not only recognize the efforts of these incredible young girls but also create a platform to amplify their voices and inspire others to take action.

To learn more about Evsie's Our Kind of Girl campaign and to get involved, visit www.evsie.com. Join the conversation on social media using the hashtags #OurKindofGirlAward and #evsiestyle.

About Evsie™

Evsie™ is a style shop for girls' sizes 7-14 offering on-trend fashions and Style Superstars at everyday great values. Its fashion is uniquely tailored with comfort-conscious apparel made for movement and ease. Versatile and affordable, the Evsie collection is anchored by denim in 9 leg shapes, 2 rises and 8 washes, bringing stretchable comfort to fashion-forward style. Evsie's Style Superstars are everyday essentials made with extra love and priced just right. Classic graphic tees with positive messages and specialty graphic tees offer fashionable options. Evsie is located in nearly 300 maurices stores, including 9 freestanding evsie stores, with even more to love online at www.evsie.com.

For more information, please visit www.evsie.com. Connect with Evsie on TikTok and Instagram @evsieofficial.

About Maurices

Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates nearly 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com. Connect with Maurices on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

evsie Our Kind of Girl Award logo (PRNewswire)

