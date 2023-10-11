Mythics Wins 2023 Oracle North America Cloud Technology Partner Award

Award Announced at the 2023 Oracle CloudWorld Event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, an award-winning systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and value-added reseller and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has won the 2023 Oracle North America Cloud Technology Partner Award. The annual Oracle Partner Awards celebrate partners that have shown exceptional innovation, entrepreneurial success, and dedication to customers. Mythics won this award for the business impact of its Cloud Migration Platform that is helping organizations determine the best way to launch their journey into a cloud- based environment.

"Mythics is driven by our passion to deliver value and customer success in all that we do. Our Cloud Migration Platform is just one example of how we strive to provide innovative solutions that bring tangible benefits to our customers," said Paul Hughes, Senior Vice President, Mythics Managed Services and Digital Transformation. "We understand the challenges businesses face when it comes to transitioning to a cloud-based environment and our platform offers a standard, repeatable, and holistic framework to help them navigate this complex journey."

Criteria for this award was based on the partner's go-to-market approach, solution repeatability, ease of implementation and manageability, performance and ROI. Mythics' Cloud Migration Platform provides a standard, repeatable and holistic framework for Mythics to assess customer's workloads and current environment and determine the efficient path to migrating to Oracle Cloud.

"Receiving the 2023 Oracle North America Cloud Technology Partner Award is a testament to our dedication and success in helping organizations achieve their cloud transformation goals," said Doug Altamura, Chief Revenue Officer, Mythics. "Success is achieved through the collective expertise of our team and the unwavering commitment they place on client success. We are humbled and grateful for this recognition and we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation, driving value for our customers in every endeavor."

The award recipients were celebrated at the Oracle CloudWorld Partner Reception on September 20, 2023.

