BY POPULAR DEMAND, THIRD ANNUAL GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS BEGINS OCTOBER 13

GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY UNVEILS PREMIERE DATES FOR 20 ALL-NEW, ORIGINAL CHRISTMAS MOVIES CELEBRATING BELOVED HOLIDAY TRADITIONS

Candace Cameron Bure Gives Christmas Fans Front Row Seat to Star-Studded Great American Christmas 2023 in Sneak Peek Video

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas enthusiasts have spoken and Great American Family listened. In a surprise announcement, today Great American Family announced the popular holiday event, Great American Christmas will return to air a week earlier than planned, beginning Friday, October 13 (6 a.m. ET) . One of the network's cherished stars, Candace Cameron Bure gives holiday movie fans early access to Great American Christmas in a sneak peek video showcasing the star-studded lineup (link) .

GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS BEGINS OCTOBER 13th!

The event is the most expansive in the history of Great American Christmas, featuring 20 all-new World Premiere original movies and delivering the strongest family-friendly, faith-based seasonal offerings on linear television. The event features original movie premieres every weekend beginning October 14 through December 23 . Encores of the new films, along with classic Great American Christmas originals will brighten the season 24 hours a day through the end of the year.

As previously announced, the holidays do not end on December 31, as Great American Family is the exclusive cable television home of the beloved 135th Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day.

Great American Christmas is a click away. Text CHRISTMAS to 877-999-1225 to discover platforms and providers for Great American Family.

Great American Christmas Original World Premiere Movie Lineup 2023:

Destined 2: Christmas Once More, starring Shae Robbins and Casey Elliott, premieres Saturday, October 14 (8 p.m. ET) . In this sequel, Theo (Elliott) continues to miss connecting with his girlfriend, Kim (Robbins) as he attempts to propose at Christmas.

'Twas the Text Before Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson and Trevor Donovan, premieres Saturday, October 21 (8 p.m. ET) . An unexpected text message sent to the wrong number (Patterson) sets into motion a Christmas tradition with a new family (Donovan) over three separate years.

Bringing Christmas Home, starring Jill Wagner and Paul Greene, premieres Saturday, October 28 (8 p.m. ET) . A professor of military history (Wagner) teams with an antique store owner (Greene) to track down the original owner of a historic WWII uniform and the love letters left in its pockets.

Journey to Christmas (wt), starring Ash Tsai and Joey Heyworth, premieres Sunday, October 29 (8 p.m. ET) . While on a charity press tour, a model (Tsai) ends up stranded by the weather at the family home of the driver (Heyworth) she hired to assist her for the week.

A Dash of Christmas, starring Broadway's Laura Osnes and Christopher Russell, premieres Saturday, November 4 (8 p.m. ET) . A marketing exec (Osnes) must learn a recipe to get her dream job and ends up entered in a holiday bakeoff with a dream baker (Russell).

Our Christmas Wedding, starring Holly Deveaux and Drew Seeley, premieres Sunday, November 5 (8 p.m. ET). In the sequel, roles reverse as Nicole's boss plans newly engaged Nicole (Deveaux) and Michael's (Seeley) wedding in two weeks at Christmas.

Christmas Keepsake (wt), starring Jillian Murray and Daniel Lissing, premieres Saturday, November 11 (8 p.m. ET) . A father (Lissing) bonds with his daughter and stumbles upon an unexpected romance (Murray) while tracking down the original owner of a Christmas time capsule.

A Christmas Blessing, starring Lori Loughlin, James Tupper, and Jesse Hutch, premieres Sunday, November 12 (8 p.m. ET) . A TV chef (Loughlin) is divinely inspired to take over her late aunt's charity with help from a new friend (Hutch) and handsome business associate next door (Tupper).

Santa, Maybe, starring Aubrey Reynolds, premieres Saturday, November 18 (8 p.m. ET) . Can theater director Lila (Reynolds) rise to the challenge of putting on the perfect Christmas ballet, while also discovering her office Secret Santa in the process?

A Paris Christmas Waltz, starring Jen Lilley and Matthew Morrison, premieres Sunday, November 19 (8 p.m. ET) . A novice dancer (Lilley) pairs with a professional (Morrison) to enter a renowned dance competition…in Paris! The next story in The Christmas Waltz universe, the highest-rated Christmas rom com of 2020, from Michael Damian and Janeen Damian.

My Christmas Hero, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Gabriel Hogan, premieres Friday, November 24 (8 p.m. ET) . An army reserve doctor (Bure) tracks down her family's military history with the help of a new romance (Hogan).

A Royal Date for Christmas (wt), starring Danica McKellar and Damon Runyan, premieres Saturday, November 25 (8 p.m. ET). When a European Duke (Runyon) arrives in the US, he realizes that his bags have been lost in transit. He has no choice but to be styled, and ultimately inspired, by Bella (McKellar) the owner of a local boutique.

A Christmas for the Ages, starring Natasha Bure, Anna Ferguson, Kate Craven, and Cheryl Ladd, premieres Sunday, November 26 (8 p.m. ET) . Prompted by their youngest granddaughter (Bure), four generations celebrate family and what Christmas was like in the 40s, 60s, 90s, and present day.

Christmas on Windmill Way, starring Christa Taylor Brown and Chad Michael Murray, premieres Saturday, December 2 (8 p.m. ET) . To save her family's legacy windmill, a woman (Taylor Brown) must remind her ex-boyfriend (Michael Murray) of the best of their hometown.

The Jinglebell Jubilee (wt), starring Erin Agostino and Marshall Williams, premieres Sunday, December 3 (8 p.m. ET) . A city manager (Williams) recruits the help of a childhood friend (Agostino) in setting right his town's Christmas Charity event, while she sets to work setting him up with her close friend.

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe, starring Sarah Fisher and Simon Arblaster, premieres Saturday, December 9 (8 p.m. ET) . Two rival realtors (Fisher and Arblaster) are forced to work together to sell one special house before Christmas.

Peppermint & Postcards, starring Ella Cannon and Christopher Russell, premieres Sunday, December 10 (8 p.m. ET) . When a Christmas letter concerning her love life goes viral, one mom discovers that romance might be right at her door.

Designing Christmas with You (wt), starring Susie Abromeit and Liam McIntyre, premieres Saturday, December 16 (8 p.m. ET) . With her career on the line, a decorator (Abromeit) must work with an unexpected partner (McIntyre) to showcase a house for an upcoming Christmas gala.

12 Games of Christmas, starring Johnny Ramey and Felisha Cooper, premieres Sunday, December 17 (8 p.m. ET) . In 12 Games of Christmas, a group of old friends and neighbors are transported into a Christmas-themed board game during a Christmas party.

A Royal Christmas Holiday, starring Brittany Underwood and Jonathan Stoddard, premieres Saturday, December 23 (8 p.m. ET) . In search of her big break, a reporter (Underwood) arranges a Christmas interview with a European Prince (Stoddard) visiting the states. Will the reporter's big story become her love story?

