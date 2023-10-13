Key role of youth in BRI in focus at Vision China

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following article was published today by China Daily.

Youth empowerment and the potential contributions of young professionals to the Belt and Road Initiative were highlighted at the Vision China event on Friday in Taicang, Jiangsu province.

Under the theme "Youth Generation: Powering the future of the Belt and Road", Vision China sought to highlight the crucial role that young businesspeople, doctors, scholars, media professionals and athletes from Belt and Road countries can play in shaping the initiative's future trajectory.

The event, hosted jointly by China Daily, the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Jiangsu Provincial Committee and Suzhou Municipal People's Government, aimed to inspire collective action and collaboration among the youth.

The attendees, representing different nations involved in the BRI, explored avenues for generating innovative ideas and fostering cross-cultural understanding.

Qu Yingpu, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily, said that over the past decade, the achievements of Belt and Road construction are evident, making it the most popular international public good and the largest platform for international cooperation.

"Any vibrant civilization is fluid and open. The diverse contemporary world has been formed through the exchanges and mutual learning of human civilizations," Qu said.

"China Daily has been striving to encourage the global Generation Z to enhance mutual understanding, deepen friendship, and grow together," he said. "We hope that the global youth in the new era will unleash their power, demonstrate their vitality, and gather their strength."

Zhang Aijun, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee and head of the provincial publicity department, encouraged the younger generation to actively engage in international communication and tell China's stories in a diverse and youthful way that resonates with people from various countries.

He said that Jiangsu province will strive to be in the forefront of China's international communication efforts and become a vivid narrator of China's modernization story.

As the initiative celebrates its 10th anniversary, with its focus on nurturing talent, facilitating knowledge exchanges and fostering international cooperation, Vision China provides another platform for the promotion of the BRI.

Wahed Ahmadzai, from Afghanistan, said that young people are connectors, bridging the gap between China and the rest of the world, leaders inclined to build communities and spearhead impactful projects, and conduits for cross-border cooperation.

"Their role forms the foundation that will bring China's vision and the world's vision to fruition," said Ahmadzai, the founder of NHUB, one of the first foreign enterprises registered in the Beijing Chaoyang Free Trade Zone.

Yasir Masood, an international relations analyst, academic, journalist and Belt and Road scholar from Pakistan, said that it is vital to build a culture inside the BRI framework that is inclusive and diverse.

He said that the youth need to be empowered to confront global concerns such as climate change and sustainable development, and must feel responsibility and keep themselves engaged in shaping the policies and projects of the BRI.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the BRI and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, China Daily has planned a series of exchange activities, including the global finals of the Belt and Road Youth English Speech Contest and the awards ceremony of the "21st Century Cup" English Speaking Competition.

China Daily has organized five annual "Belt and Road" Youth English Speech Contests, attracting tens of thousands of participants from 51 countries and regions. The contest takes perspectives of the youth to tell the world true, comprehensive, and multidimensional stories about China and the world.

On Friday, the launch ceremony of the 2023 "Hi Jiangsu" foreign media visiting event was also held in Taicang, which invited foreign media professionals to visit the province and witness its latest achievements in modernization.

Wang Xiangyuan, Party secretary of Taicang, said that young people are the driving force for building the Belt and Road and promoting international friendship, adding that the Belt and Road Youth English Speech Contest provides a platform for young friends from various countries to explore Chinese culture, showcase their talents and exchange experiences.

On Monday, the establishment of the Belt and Road Languages and Cultures Network will also be announced in Beijing. It will fill the gap in cooperation mechanisms for language education in the BRI countries, laying a solid foundation for promoting language exchanges and cultural communication.

