Fannie Mae Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Certain CAS Notes

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the results of its fixed-price cash tender offers (each, an "Offer" and, collectively, the "Offers") for any and all of certain Connecticut Avenue Securities® (CAS) Notes listed in the table below (the "Notes") upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, each dated as of October 10, 2023 (collectively, the "Offer Documents").

A total of approximately $897 million in original principal amount of Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or before the designated expiration time for the Offers, which was 5:00 PM New York City time on October 16, 2023. The table below sets forth the original principal balance of the Notes, the percentage of original principal amount tendered, and the original principal amount tendered in the Offers.

Name of Security CUSIP ISIN Original Principal Balance Original Principal Amount Tendered2 Percentage of Original Principal Amount Tendered1 Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2016-C03, Class 1M-2 Notes 30711XCL6 US30711XCL64 $180,295,000.00 $132,379,840.00 73.42 % Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C01, Class 1B-1 Notes 30711XEQ3 US30711XEQ34 $143,674,000.00 $16,920,000.00 11.78 % Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C02, Class 2B-1 Notes 30711XGQ1 US30711XGQ16 $189,945,000.00 $82,031,000.00 43.19 % Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C04, Class 2B-1 Notes 30711XLU6 US30711XLU62 $143,230,000.00 $143,230,000.00 100.00 % Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C06, Class 1B-1 Notes 30711XQW7 US30711XQW73 $78,322,000.00 $33,774,404.00 43.12 % Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C07, Class 1B-1 Notes 30711XUW2 US30711XUW28 $97,984,000.00 $70,783,000.00 72.24 % Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2017-C07, Class 2B-1 Notes 30711XWW0 US30711XWW00 $63,333,000.00 $61,333,000.00 96.84 % Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2018-C01, Class 1B-1 Notes 30711XYW8 US30711XYW81 $149,886,078.00 $89,021,407.00 59.39 % Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2018-C01, Class 1M-2 Notes 30711XYX6 US30711XYX64 $90,954,182.00 $88,454,182.00 97.25 % Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2018-C04, Class 2B-1 Notes 30711XR30 US30711XR309 $152,663,000.00 $135,663,000.00 88.86 % Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2018-C06, Class 1B-1 Notes 30711X3M4 US30711X3M42 $108,185,000.00 $43,241,000.00 39.97 %





$1,398,471,260.00 $896,830,833.00 64.13 %

1 Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent.

2 Original Principal Amount tendered includes $42,869,000 of Notes tendered using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery.

The settlement date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers is expected to occur on October 18, 2023 (the "Settlement Date"). Any Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are expected to be purchased on October 19, 2023.

BofA Securities acted as the designated lead dealer manager and Wells Fargo Securities acted as the designated dealer manager for the Offers. Fannie Mae has engaged African-American-owned Loop Capital Markets LLC and Service-Disabled Veteran and Hispanic-owned Mischler Financial Group, Inc. as advisors on the transaction. Global Bondholder Services Corporation was engaged as the tender agent and information agent for the Offers.

