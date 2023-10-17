Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Launches the Lyte XL Smart Eyewear Collection

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, is excited to announce a new collection of smart eyewear with enhanced features and comfort. The Lyte XL collection launched today on Lucyd.co and Amazon.com.

Lucyd Lyte XL Smart Eyewear - Courtesy of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (PRNewswire)

The Lyte XL collection introduces several significant improvements to the Company's core product line, including the following:

Six new styles of smart eyewear featuring a mix of modern and classic shapes, and the return of metal aviators to the Lucyd lineup.

Improved audio and call quality, making the glasses more enjoyable for a variety of use cases.

Patent-pending spring hinges for more comfortable and wide-ranging fits, and improved frame durability.

A thinner Bluetooth temple with improved ergonomics.

New frame lengths and widths for large heads.

New 99% post-consumer recycled packaging and user manual displaying important product information in five major languages.

All styles will still be available in the full range of 50+ custom and prescription lenses offered on Lucyd.co.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, said "The Lyte XL collection is the culmination of years of smart eyewear R&D, and addresses several key points of consumer feedback on our products. We are very pleased to present our most comfortable, best-sounding and most durable smart eyewear yet. We are continuing to enhance the Lucyd line to deliver the most comfortable, functional, and fashionable smart eyewear. Be sure to download our free Lucyd app to access the power of ChatGPT on our smart eyewear."

Try the new Lyte XL risk-free for seven days at Lucyd.co or Amazon.com/Lucyd.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, introduction of new product lines and timing of improvements and enhancements to our current products. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Lyte XL collection. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Powell

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: scott@skylineccg.com

Innovative Eyewear (PRNewsfoto/Innovative Eyewear) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear Inc.