Michael D. Ratner -- Founder, President and CEO of OBB Media -- Named To Goldman Sachs Top 100 Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023

OBB Media Honored For Entrepreneurship by Goldman Sachs at 2023 Builders & Innovators Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is recognizing OBB Media's Founder, President and CEO, Michael D. Ratner, with an award as one of the 100 Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Goldman Sachs selected Ratner from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

#GSInnovators (PRNewswire)

Michael D. Ratner is the founder and CEO of OBB Media, a vertically integrated content studio that is defining how a new generation of viewers consumes programming. At 26, Ratner launched OBB Media in 2016 and has led the company through explosive growth alongside co-founder and COO Scott Ratner. He has previously been named to Variety's New Leader Creatives and Forbes 30 Under 30.

Michael D. Ratner oversees all five verticals of OBB Media, including the recently launched OBB Studios. As the lead creative on OBB's marquee projects, Ratner has created, directed and produced many critically and commercially successful films & TV shows, receiving a Grammy nomination for Justin Bieber: Our World; amassing over 1.5 billion views with Kevin Hart's Cold As Balls; fostering dialogue around mental health awareness with Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil; and pairing content with commerce in Hailey Bieber's Who's In My Bathroom?. Most recently, Ratner produced the Netflix Original, Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa.

Additionally, Ratner is an entrepreneur and investor behind some of the fastest growing companies in the entertainment and consumer sectors, including Hailey Bieber's rhode skin. He has transformed how talent builds and grows their businesses, most recently partnering with Bieber to launch her beauty brand. Ratner is the founding partner of rhode skin, which has become an industry powerhouse, crossing the eight-figure revenue mark in its first eleven days of sales, accumulating over 1 million waitlist sign-ups, and recently expanding internationally. Ratner is the chairman of Myron Arthur Holdings, which focuses on investing in and advising media, entertainment and consumer brands. Ratner received his BA from the University of Pennsylvania, and an MFA from NYU Tisch.

"I'm incredibly humbled that Goldman Sachs is recognizing the work that we do at OBB Media with this exceptional honor," said Ratner. "With a rapidly changing ecosystem in technology and media, storytelling is always going to be our most powerful tool for connection. Being listed as one of the top 100 entrepreneurs across multiple industries is a testament to the team we've built at OBB. This award represents how much storytelling matters and we are committed to delivering impactful, entertaining, and important stories to the world."

"We're delighted to recognize Michael as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2023," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Like everyone in this year's class, Ratner has been a visionary in his field, pushing forward innovation and redefining markets. We are excited to harness Goldman's convening power to bring together these dynamic leaders and hear their insights."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

