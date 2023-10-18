Sky Cams
Mytheresa and ERDEM celebrate partnership with intimate dinner in Chicago, Illinois

Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Mytheresa and ERDEM hosted an intimate dinner at the iconic Chicago Cultural Center in the heart of downtown Chicago, IL. to celebrate their long-standing relationship and their first event in the market. The dinner was co-hosted by Mytheresa's CEO, Michael Kliger and ERDEM founder and creative director, Erdem Moralıoglu.

The dinner was attended by Amy Sall, Aurora James, Azeeza Khan, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Gab Waller, Ilana Torbiner, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Kristen Crawley, Kristina O'Neill, Kate Foley, Meena Harris, and Sarita Choudhury, among others.

