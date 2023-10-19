THE PICKLR ANNOUNCES THIRTY NEW LOCATIONS

EXPANSION OF THE INDOOR PICKLEBALL FACILITY MARKS 110 NEW FRANCHISES SIGNED SINCE SEPTEMBER

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr , the United States' premiere indoor pickleball facility, headquartered in Kaysville, Utah, announced plans for thirty new locations across four states and the District of Columbia. Including the 80 new franchises announced in September, the additional 30 locations bring the number of Picklr franchises to 110. With the recent expansion, Picklr's high-end pickleball facilities will be coming to North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The rapid growth not only adds franchisees to an already strong and diverse ownership group but also means The Picklr will be in over one-third of the states nationwide.

By the end of 2023, The Picklr will have seven facilities open, five under construction, and ten new leases signed, totaling over 100 new courts. (PRNewswire)

The 30 new locations sold are:

NORTH CAROLINA (6 Locations)

SOUTH CAROLINA (9 Locations)

TENNESSEE (3 Locations in Nashville)

VIRGINIA (10 Locations)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (2 Locations)

By the end of 2023, The Picklr will have seven facilities open, five under construction, and ten new leases signed, totaling over 100 new courts. Cementing its position as the leading pickleball facility in the US, The Picklr is on track to open more than 300 courts across the US by the end of 2024. The Picklr is looking at facilities for new locations and encourages those with properties available for lease to reach out.

"When we first envisioned The Picklr, we knew we were onto something special," said Austin Wood, Co-Founder of The Pickler. "However, seeing it grow to over 100 franchises so quickly is beyond our wildest dreams. The demand for new locations signifies that the pickleball community embraces what we're creating. This is just the beginning; we're ready and excited to introduce even more players to the incredible world of The Picklr."

"The rapid growth of The Picklr franchises is a testament to the incredible demand for a top-tier Pickleball experience," said Jorge Barragan, Co-Founder and CEO of The Pickler. "We're not just expanding our footprint—we are creating a movement. This milestone of over 100 franchises sold affirms that The Picklr is fulfilling a vital need to provide courts to pickleball communities across the county. We take our responsibility to be at the forefront of this movement seriously, and we're committed to providing the very best to our franchisees and the communities they serve."

The Picklr continues to revolutionize the sport of pickleball, providing the gold standard of indoor pickleball facilities, unique fan opportunities, and cutting-edge branding. Pickleball fans can win a franchise for their city through the "Picklr Your City " contest, which launched Thursday, October 12, in conjunction with The Dink and Katy Perry's Firework Foundation. Registration and details can be found online at https://thepicklr.com/picklryourcity/. The Picklr also recently launched a new brand anthem , a 75-second piece from Tessa Films , capturing eye-popping trick shots, flips, and dinks on film.

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With over eighty state-of-the-art facilities, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations provide state-of-the-art professional-grade outdoor surfacing, onsite snacks and drinks, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok for news on locations and contests, or visit https://thepicklr.com/franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

Media Contact:

Lauren Renschler

William Raymond Communications

lauren@william-raymond.com

310-463-0863

