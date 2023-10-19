THE WORLD FAMOUS SUPERBOOK SPORTS EXPANDS INTO THE COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperBook Sports is expanding their footprint into the state of Virginia. They first went live in the state on October 19, 2023, marking their ninth state of operation. SuperBook Sports began operating in 1986 in Las Vegas and has had a remarkable trajectory for growth since they expanded into mobile sports betting in Colorado in 2020.

(PRNewswire)

"We couldn't be happier with our continued growth. We are thrilled to be live in Virgina and feel confident that we have a great product with a strong history that will become a fast favorite of sports bettors in the region," said SuperBook Sports' CEO and Managing Partner, Mark Lipparelli. "Sports fans in the region can find all their favorite teams and get in the action with some of the best sports traditions in the country."

With the addition of Virginia, that brings SuperBook Sports' reach to nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and now Virginia.

SuperBook Sports is based out of the famed SuperBook Westgate Las Vegas. Behind legendary odds makers Jay Kornegay and John Murray, SuperBook Sports has built a loyal and growing customer base. SuperBook continues to be known by sports bettors and the media alike as the go-to book for the best odds and information.

Kornegay, the Executive Vice President of Race & Sports Book Operations at SuperBook Sports, is excited about the continued expansion, and looks forward to being able to serve bettors across the Mid-Atlantic region.

"Going live in Virginia is a perfect complement to our quickly growing business in Maryland. With our heritage and the passion that fans bring in that area, it is sure to be a great fit. We pride ourselves on our expansive menu and will have great offerings for everything from the Commanders to the Ravens and the Nationals to our proud partners, the Orioles."

In Virginia, customers can download the SuperBook Sports app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching for SuperBook Sports Virginia. They can also download the app directly from va.SuperBook.com.

Stay tuned to SuperBook.com as well as @SuperBookSports on all social media platforms for events and promotions in the region and beyond.

About SuperBook Sports

SuperBook Sports has earned its reputation as the most well-respected and well-known brand in American sports betting. The company launched its first sports betting operation in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1986. Now, with over 35 years of operating experience, SuperBook Sports has become the go-to source for leading sports media outlets, other bookmakers and a favorite place to wager for both novice and knowledgeable bettors alike. SuperBook Westgate Las Vegas boasts the largest sportsbook in the world at over 35,000 sq ft, featuring the world's largest video wall and 4K screen. In October 2020, SuperBook Sports officially launched their Colorado mobile app. In June of 2021, they celebrated a grand opening of The SuperBook at The Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. SuperBook Sports continued their expansion to New Jersey in August 2021, Arizona in December 2021, Tennessee in April 2022, Iowa in October 2022, Ohio in January 2023, and Maryland in April 2023. With the launch of Virginia in October 2023, they are operational in nine states with an outlook to continue expansion through 2024.

Contact:

Robert Jensen

rjensen@superbook.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SuperBook Sports