White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in Bamboo

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) ("White Mountains") announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Bamboo Ide8 Insurance Services, LLC ("Bamboo"), an MGA focused on the California homeowners insurance market. White Mountains expects to invest approximately $285 million, including primary capital to support Bamboo's growth, and to acquire approximately 70% of Bamboo basic shares outstanding.

Bamboo was launched in 2018 by John Chu, a seasoned insurance executive. Bamboo provides homeowners' insurance for over 100,000 California policyholders, using its technology-enabled underwriting platform to select and manage risk. Bamboo has grown profitably and rapidly in the challenging California market, and is now poised to expand into other states. John and the current Bamboo management team will continue to lead the business through its next phase and will retain a significant equity stake.

"We are pleased to make this investment alongside John and the Bamboo management team. Bamboo is delivering a much-needed insurance alternative to homeowners in California. Bamboo has strong momentum, and we look forward to supporting its continued growth," said Chris Delehanty, Head of M&A of White Mountains.

"This transaction marks a new and exciting chapter for Bamboo. We are fortunate to have found a like-minded capital partner who shares our vision and has a strong track record of successful insurance partnerships," said John Chu, Founder and CEO of Bamboo.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. The closing is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The closing is not subject to a financing condition. The exact ownership to be acquired by White Mountains, and the resulting amount that will be invested, will be determined based on Bamboo unitholder elections made prior to closing. For more information, see White Mountains's Form 8-K filed October 20, 2023.

Howden Tiger Capital Markets & Advisory acted as financial advisor to White Mountains, while Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP provided legal advice. Evercore Group, L.L.C. acted as financial advisor to Bamboo and selling equityholders, while Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP provided legal advice.

About Bamboo

Bamboo is a capital-light, tech- and data-enabled insurance distribution platform providing insurance offerings to the residential property market in California. Bamboo operates primarily through its full-service MGA business, where the company manages all aspects of the placement process on behalf of its fronting and (re)insurance partners, including product development, marketing, underwriting, policy issuance, and claims oversight, and earns commissions based on the volume and profitability of the insurance that it places. Bamboo puts underwriting first, leveraging technology and data science tools to select, price and manage risk. Bamboo also operates two separate but integrated businesses: (i) a retail agency offering ancillary products (e.g., flood, earthquake) on behalf of third parties and (ii) a captive reinsurer participating in a small share of the underwriting risk of Bamboo's MGA programs. For more information, visit www.bambooinsurance.com.

About White Mountains

White Mountains is a Bermuda-domiciled financial services holding company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WTM and on the Bermuda Stock Exchange under the symbol WTM.BH. Additional financial information and other items of interest are available at the Company's web site located at www.whitemountains.com .

