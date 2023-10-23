The Dahongshan Forum: A Beacon of Chinese Zen Culture's Worldwide Impact

Fostering Deeper Connections along the Belt and Road through Cultural Dialogue and Understanding

Senior Monks from 20 Countries and Regions Convened at Dahong Mountain in Suizhou, Hubei, for A Comprehensive Dialogue on the Global Influence of Chinese Zen Buddhism.

SUIZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 19th to 20th, 2023, the inaugural event of the Silk Road Illumination: Exploring the Footprints of Chinese Civilization series, "Hubei Suizhou Dahongshan Zen Culture Forum — The Spread and Influence of Chinese Zen Culture Overseas" (the Dahongshan Forum), took place in Suizhou, Hubei. The forum welcomed over 500 religious scholars and delegates from 20 countries and regions, fostering an environment of shared knowledge and collaboration.

Qi Xuchun, Vice Chairman of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Zhou Xianwang, Vice Chairman of the Hubei Provincial CPPCC, and Wang Qiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee and director of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Shenzhen Committee, were among the distinguished attendees.

The keynote address was eloquently delivered by Yin Shun, vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, and abbot of Dahongshan Ci'en Temple in Suizhou. The forum's inauguration witnessed the handover of the Propagation Cup, symbolizing the global dissemination of Zen teachings and culture. The handover ceremony is an integral part of the 8th South China Sea Buddhist Shenzhen Roundtable.

Suizhou, located in Hubei, is a city steeped in Chinese history and culture, with the ancient Dahong Mountain standing as a prominent Buddhist landmark. Chinese Zen culture holds a cherished position within China's rich tapestry of traditions. Drawing inspiration from President Xi Jinping's insightful words at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the gathering highlights Chinese Zen culture as a bridge to foster cultural dialogues that deepens the connections of the Belt and Road Initiative through mutual appreciation and understanding. Respected participants from across the globe shared insights about the global influence of Chinese Zen culture, its pivotal role in disseminating Chinese cultural values, its localized evolution and transformation across nations, and the dynamic interplay between the Zen practices of the global diaspora and the time-honored traditions rooted in China. The dialogue proved enriching.

Additionally, 10 Cambodian and 10 Nepalese students from the Nanhai Buddhist Academy volunteered at the forum, enriching the event with their presence.

Lou Yulie, members of the China Committee on Religion and Peace, the Buddhist Association of China and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, also the Honorary Dean of Peking University Institute of Religious and Cultural Studies, along with Yang Zengwen, professor at the Institute of World Religions, in sending congratulatory messages to the conference.

In a show of international support, vice president of the Central Buddhist Fellowship Organization of Lao PDR, Maha Bounma Simmaphom, members of the United Front Work Department of Hainan Provincial Party Committee, the Association for the Promotion of Chinese Culture, the State Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee (Myanmar), and the Philippine Buddhism Fellowship Association, as well as representatives from religious and cultural organizations in Mongolia, South Korea, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka, extended their heartfelt congratulations on the forum's successful conclusion.

Under the guidance of the United Front Work Department of Hubei Provincial Party Committee, the Ethnic and Religious Affairs Commission of Hubei Province, and the Buddhist Association of Hubei Province, the event was organized by the Suizhou City Buddhist Association and took place at Dahongshan Ci'en Temple in Suizhou.

SOURCE The Buddhist Association of Suizhou